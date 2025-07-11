^

'Congrats': Daniel Padilla sings 'Hanggang Kailan' amid Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala alleged relationship

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 2:40pm
'Congrats': Daniel Padilla sings 'Hanggang Kailan' amid Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala alleged relationship
Daniel Padilla
Daniel Padilla via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-singer Daniel Padilla has social media users thinking he's aware of the dating rumors between his long-time ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala. 

A viral video sees Daniel performing the Orange and Lemons hit "Hanggang Kailan" during a thanksgiving event for his show "Incognito."

Upon hitting the song's second verse — "'Di mapigilang mag-isip na baka sa tagal, mahulog ang loob mo sa iba" — Daniel snuck in the word "congrats" which had the crowd cheering.

The actor asked the audience "Ano nga yun" before continuing the verse, "Nakakabalisa. Knock on wood, 'wag naman sana."

@pusongkahel_djp Grabe namang boses yaaan nakaka inlove sheeet ???????????? concert na sa araneta pls.???? #soliddjp #danielpadilla #djpupdates #teamsoliDsKahel #INCOGNITO #WeSupportAsOne #fypage #fyp??viral ? original sound - solidarity.djp????

Kathryn and Mark themselves went viral again after supposed airport photos of the two were posted online, a month after two different people claimed seeing them together.

The two individuals were allegedly spotted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, albeit at different times, en route to Australia.

Sources confirmed to entertainment outlet Pep.ph that the two were going to Australia — Kathryn to Melbourne and Mark to Sydney.

The sources, however, did not mention if Kathryn and Mark would meet in Australia.

Daniel and Kathryn broke up in November 2023 after over a decade together.

RELATEDKathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala allegedly spotted in NAIA for Australia trips

