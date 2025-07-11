'Looking for Seat 11A': Kim Chiu recounts plane u-turn due to 'technical issues'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kim Chiu revealed her experience about her flight forced to turn back due to "technical issues."

On her X (formerly Twitter) account, Kim said she was going to Butuan when the pilot on the plane she was on announced that the aircraft had a technical issue.

"Nakaka O to the M to the G moment!!!! Our plane going to Butuan had to turn back to Manila just 10-15 minutes after takeoff due to a technical issue," Kim said. "Mid-air, I found myself lowkey panicking—my mind racing, even looking for seat 11A."

Kim was referencing the seat number which two different individuals sat in on planes that crashed but both survived.

Nakaka O to the M to the G moment!!!! Our plane @flyPAL going to Butuan had to turn back to Manila just 10-15 minutes after takeoff due to a technical issue. Mid-air, I found myself lowkey panicking—my mind racing, even looking for seat 11A.???? I tried to stay calm, prayed hard,… pic.twitter.com/bgCJ4wISvw — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) July 8, 2025

"I tried to stay calm, prayed hard, and thankfully, we landed safely. What a morning. Back in Manila," Kim continued,

Kim said that the experience was frightening but was grateful nonetheless.

"Grateful we made it back. Grateful to walk off that plane and breathe a little easier. Safety should never feel uncertain, but today reminded me just how precious and fragile life is," Kim said.

Despite the trouble, Kim later shared that arrived safely in Butuan.

