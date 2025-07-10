^

Anne Curtis appearing at Park Seo Joon Manila fan fest

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 1:10pm
Composite photos of Anne Curtis and Park Seo-joon
Anne Curtis, Park Seo-joon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Anne Curtis will be present at Korean star Park Seo-joon's upcoming fan fest in Manila.

Seo-joon's Philippine return will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on July 12 for an event organized by one of his Philippine endorsements.

Coincidentally, Anne is a long-time endorser of the canned tuna brand hosting Seo-joon.

Seo-joon will be sharing onstage how he stays in shape, evident in his viral HIIT (high-intensity interval training) routines and taekwondo moves. Anne will be sharing her own fitness stories at the event.

The Korean actor starred in popular dramas, including "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," "Fight For My Way," "Itaewon Class," and "Gyeongseong Creature."

He also appeared as Prince Yan in "The Marvels," one of the many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anne meanwhile is gearing up for her television series return, the Philippine adaptation of Korean drama "It's Okay Not To Be Okay."

RELATED: Anne Curtis claps back at netizen questioning her hosting award

abtest
