Entertainment

Netflix's latest 'Knives Out' film to open London Film Festival

Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 9:32am
Daniel Craig and Josh O'Connor in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"
Netflix

LONDON, United Kingdom — Netflix's latest "Knives Out" movie starring Daniel Craig and a host of other Hollywood talent will launch this year's London Film Festival (LFF), organizers announced Wednesday.

The third installment in the streaming giant's whodunnit series — "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" — will open the UK capital's 69th annual film and television showcase on October 8.

Director Rian Johnson's film will then stream on Netflix from December 12, with the date of a separate world premiere yet to be announced.

It features an all-star cast alongside former 007 Craig, who returns to the role of famed private detective Benoit Blanc.

That includes Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Scott.

"We're honored to be opening the BFI London Film Festival," Johnson, whose credits include 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," said in a statement. "London is the birthplace of the golden age of detective fiction and it's a thrill to be back!"

His last "Knives Out" movie, "Glass Onion," closed the 2022 film festival in the British capital.

That followed the original 2019 film in the emerging franchise, which was loosely inspired by Agatha Christie's novels.

The 2022 sequel was the first Netflix film to play in major US theater chains for a one-week run, as the streamer began experimenting with new revenue sources. It has also made increasing inroads at festivals like the annual London showcase.

"The film features incredible British and international talent on and off screen who bring a sense of play and verve to the screen," festival director Kristy Matheson said.

She added its "twists, turns and will keep audiences guessing to the final frame."

The LFF will be held October 8-19, with the full festival program revealed September 3.

DANIEL CRAIG

KNIVES OUT

NETFLIX

RIAN JOHNSON
