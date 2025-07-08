^

Pokwang calls on Fyang Smith to 'be humble,' fans defend PBB winner

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 3:59pm
Pokwang calls on Fyang Smith to 'be humble,' fans defend PBB winner
Composite photos of Pokwang and Fyang Smith
Pilipino Star Ngayon / file

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Pokwang and "Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11" winner Sofia "Fyang" Smith are currently trending online following a comment from the former regarding humility.

A Facebook page with the name "Circle of Stars" posted a clip of Fyang speaking at an event where she called her batch of "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates the best ever.

"Alam niyo, kahit ilang batch pa 'yan, walang makakatalo sa batch namin," Fyang said.

The video was posted ahead of the finale of "Celebrity Collab Edition," the season that followed Fyang's, won by the duo of Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca.

Pokwang, using the Facebook account with her real name Marietta Subong, commented on the video calling on Fyang to be humble.

"My God iha, 21 years na ako sa showbiz at ang sekreto BE HUMBLE, iha 'yan muna ang pag-aralan," Pokwang said. "Naka-ilang 'PBB' season na ang nasaksihan ko pero iilan na lang silang active sa showbiz. So iha please 'wag muna mag-yabang, bad 'yan."

Supporters of Fyang were quick to remind Pokwang that the video was taken last April during a fan meeting and was cut short, failing to include the part where Fyang said it was just a joke. 

Others did not respond as kindly, which Pokwang took an affront to and claimed some were not just attacking her, but also her daughter Malia.

"[Si Fyang] 'yung may mga fans na nagmamahal ng sobra to the point pati si Malia na anak ko wish nila ng 'di maganda! Na screen shot ko na para kasuhan," Pokwang said on X (formerly Twitter), alluding to the possibility of filing a complaint.

Pokwang acknowledged that some of the individuals appearing to bash were not fans of Fyang but simply online trolls.

"Ok lang 'yan! 'Yung ibang bashers hindi naman fan ni Fyang 'yon, mga bayarang trolls sila at kilala ko ang admin nyan wag ako dai! Hahahahhahaha," Pokwang said in a different X post.

RELATED: Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

FYANG

FYANG SMITH

POKWANG
