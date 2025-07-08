'Your melody still plays': Lani Misalucha mourns death of mother

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Lani Misalucha mourns the death of her mother Esperanza Bayot who died at the age of 89.

In her social media account, Lani confirmed the passing of her mom by posting an old photo of her.

“God be with you till we meet again," Lani captioned the post.

Esperanza was a classical singer in her younger years, being a coloratura soprano.

"You slipped away like a quiet song, but your melody still plays in everything — in the light, in the breeze, in the love you left behind," Lani wrote.

Singers Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Vina Morales, Jaya, Kuh Ledesma, and Pops Fernandez sent their condolences to Lani.

