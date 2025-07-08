^

Entertainment

'Your melody still plays': Lani Misalucha mourns death of mother

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 1:08pm
'Your melody still plays': Lani Misalucha mourns death of mother
Lani Misalucha
Lani Misalucha via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Lani Misalucha mourns the death of her mother Esperanza Bayot who died at the age of 89. 

In her social media account, Lani confirmed the passing of her mom by posting an old photo of her. 

“God be with you till we meet again," Lani captioned the post. 

Esperanza was a classical singer in her younger years, being a coloratura soprano. 

"You slipped away like a quiet song, but your melody still plays in everything — in the light, in the breeze, in the love you left behind," Lani wrote. 

Singers Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Vina Morales, Jaya, Kuh Ledesma, and Pops Fernandez sent their condolences to Lani. 

RELATEDLani Misalucha to release new songs, stage concert for 40th anniversary

LANI MISALUCHA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jameson Blake clarifies viral holding hands photo with Barbie Forteza

Jameson Blake clarifies viral holding hands photo with Barbie Forteza

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Jameson Blake set the record straight regarding the viral holding hands photo of him and Barbie Forteza. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Beatles night for Nitoy

Beatles night for Nitoy

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 14 hours ago
Recent years have not been kind to musicians, particularly guitarists who have passed on one after another since the pandemic:...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Host-comedian Anjo Yllana revealed more details about why he broke off his engagement to former partner and fellow actor Sheryl...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ben&Ben resumes album tour, announces new show schedules

Ben&Ben resumes album tour, announces new show schedules

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Ben&Ben is carrying on with the Philippine leg of its “The Traveller Across Dimensions” album tour in August...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debunked gossip that she and businessman Atong Ang have called it quits.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Pinoy Big Brother' sets August fancon; Brent Manalo, Mika Salamanca, other housemates to attend

'Pinoy Big Brother' sets August fancon; Brent Manalo, Mika Salamanca, other housemates to attend

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
ABS-CBN and GMA Network are keeping their "Pinoy Big Brother" collaboration going with a fan concert for the reality...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebs light up Schiaparelli to open Paris Haute Couture Week

Celebs light up Schiaparelli to open Paris Haute Couture Week

By Marine Do-Vale | 5 hours ago
Dua Lipa, Cardi B, and Hunter Schafer were in attendance for the beginning of Paris Haute Couture Week.
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie, Kyline & Ruffa on handling showbiz&rsquo;s beauty demands and expectations

Barbie, Kyline & Ruffa on handling showbiz’s beauty demands and expectations

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
It’s a given that beauty opens doors in showbiz. Some even say it’s half the job.
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Santos gives back by featuring new artists in concert

Gerald Santos gives back by featuring new artists in concert

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Gerald Santos, the artist, has come a long way and broadened his horizons.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with