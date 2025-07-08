'Eat Bulaga' hosts Maine Mendoza, Miles Ocampo interact amid rumored rift

MANILA, Philippines — "Eat Bulaga" hosts Maine Mendoza and Miles Ocampo interacted in one of the segments of the show amid a rumored feud between them.

In the July 4 episode of "Eat Bulaga," Miles, together with Wally Bayola and Jose Manalo, greeted Maine on her 10th anniversary as the show's host.

“Happy anniversary, ate!” Miles told Maine.

“Salamat, mga friends, Kuya, Miles” Maine replied while flasing a finger heart.

Rumors of their alleged feud began when social media users noticed that Maine unfollowed Miles on Instagram.

Miles, however, still follows Maine on the platform.

