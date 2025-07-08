^

'Mahal na mahal ka namin': Ogie Diaz honors Lolit Solis

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 10:34am
'Mahal na mahal ka namin': Ogie Diaz honors Lolit Solis
Talent manager, entertainment columnist, former showbiz talk show host and radio personality Lolit Solis managed to stay positive, a trait admired by many of those who knew and loved her. Tita Lolit or fondly Manay Lolit to most who know her, passed on July 2 at the age of 78, after battling renal failure that caused her to undergo dialysis for the past three years. Lolit was a real friend, who would go to the extent of defending her talents, friends and colleagues.

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz paid tribute to Lolit Solis whom he revealed had long wanted to pass away peacefully.

Lolit, a veteran columnist and talent manager, died last July 4 after a long battle with kidney disease. She was 78 years old.

On a video from his "Showbiz Updates" YouTube channel uploaded last July 6, Ogie shared that Lolit was pondering death for quite some time.

"Ito na nga 'yung pinapangarap ni Ate Lolit. Siya ay naiinip na, as in gusto na niyang umalis sa mundong ito. Gusto na niyang mawala dahil nga feeling niya sobra siyang nagmemelankolya," Ogie said.

"Dahil nga 'yung kanyang mga kaibigan ay nagsipagpanaw na parang feeling niya siya na lang 'yung natitira."

Ogie recalled moments where Lolit would tell him that her body was really suffering from health conditions, a result of undergoing dialysis three times a week.

"At least naihanda na niya yung kanyang mga maiwanan,"Ogie continued. "Dito natin mararamdaman kung gaano kabuti, kabait, at ka-sincere na kaibigan at manager ang isang Lolit Solis."

Among those who attended Lolit's wake were Christopher de Leon, Lorna Tolentino, Gladys Reyes, Paolo Contis, Pauleen Luna, Benjie Paras, Tonton Gutierrez, Sandy Andulong, Amy Austria, and Cristy Fermin.

Ogie added that Lolit was someone you either flat out loved or hated, then looked back at his personal relationship with Lolit when he was still starting out as a reporter.

The showbiz reporter also brought up the 1994 Manila Film Festival scandal that Lolit was involved in which hounded the latter for years, then offered a message for the late columnist.

"Ate Lolit, alam ko it na ang iyong mga pangarap, ang mamuhay naman sa kabilang buhay, pero siyempre inulila mo naman ang industriya," Ogie said. "Mahal na mahal ka namin." — Video from the Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel

