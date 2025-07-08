^

Entertainment

'Pinoy Big Brother' sets August fancon; Brent Manalo, Mika Salamanca, other housemates to attend

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 9:41am
'Pinoy Big Brother' sets August fancon; Brent Manalo, Mika Salamanca, other housemates to attend
Mika Salamanca and Brent Manalo, collectively known as ‘BreKa,’ made history as the first duo to be crowned Big Winners in the reality show’s historic collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA. The pair, who were also the last duo to enter the show’s final Big 4, captured audiences with their growth both as individuals and as a team throughout their stay inside the iconic house. They tackled challenging tasks and shared personal stories, gradually revealing their authentic selves to the public.

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN and GMA Network are keeping their "Pinoy Big Brother" collaboration going with a fan concert for the reality show this August.

The two networks announced "The Big ColLove Fancon" will take place this August 10 in the Araneta Coliseum.

All the housemates of the recently concluded "Celebrity Collab Edition" are expected to attend led by the winning duo of Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca.

Fans will also be looking forward to seeing their favorite duos that formed during the season like Esnyr Ranollo and Charlie Fleming, Shuvee Etrata and Klarisee de Guzman, and Emilio Daez and Michael Sager.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils)

The seat plan and ticket prices for "The Big ColLove Fancon" have already been released:

  • General Admission - P499
  • Upper Box - P1,499
  • Lower Box - P2,499
  • Patron B - P3,499
  • Patron A - P4,499
  • VIP with Soundcheck - P5,499
  • Platinum with Soundcheck and Meet and Greet - P6,499

Tickets will be available via the TicketNet website on July 8 from noon onwards.

RELATED: WillCa, DusBi, MikBrent, ShuRalph, the ’ships’ that sailed in ‘PBB Celebrity Collab’

ABS-CBN

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

GMA NETWORK

PINOY BIG BROTHER
