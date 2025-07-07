^

Jameson Blake clarifies viral holding hands photo with Barbie Forteza

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 5:21pm
Jameson Blake clarifies viral holding hands photo with Barbie Forteza
Jameson Blake reacts to the viral holding hands photo of him and Barbie Forteza. The actors were spotted joining multiple fun runs in the past few months, sparking dating rumors.
MANILA, Philippines — Jameson Blake set the record straight regarding the viral holding hands photo of him and Barbie Forteza. 

Jameson clarified the issue through online showbiz vlogger Ogie Diaz, who asked the actor for clarification regarding the issue. 

“Honestly, we are not together. The reason why nahuli kami holding hands kasi andaming tao nung nagpa-picture sa kaniya,” Jameson was quoted by Ogie in the latter's July 4 vlog. 

“I was just assisting her palabas. Gets ko naman people will think different. Haha,” the bedimpled actor quipped. 

"Kumbaga, crowd control ako that time. Inaalalayan ko lang si Barbie,” Jameson added. 

Barbie and Jameson were spotted a couple of times joining fun runs. 

This is not the first time Barbie and Jameson participated in a race together as both were seen running in Pasay's "Lights Camera Run" last May.

The most recent one where their viral holding hands photo was captured was in Pampanga last month. 

Barbie and Jameson are set to appear together in the upcoming Netflix movie "Kontrabida Academy" with Eugene Domingo, Michael De Mesa, Ysabel Ortega, Xyriel Manabat and Carmina Villaroel.

