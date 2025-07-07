^

Angelica Panganiban celebrates 32nd showbiz anniversary with theater debut

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 10:30am
Angelica Panganiban celebrates 32nd showbiz anniversary with theater debut
Angelica Panganiban stars in Ryan Machado's Virgin Labfest (VLF) play 'Don't Meow for Me, Catriona.' This year's VLF was held from June 11 to 29, 2025 at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater) at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay City. .
Angelica Panganiban via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Angelica Panganiban grew up before the eyes of many Filipinos after making her TV acting debut at an early age. She followed many child stars' paths by transitioning to teenybopper roles and eventually becoming one of the notable actresses today. But unlike her many contemporaries, Angelica Panganiban has chosen to embark on a lesser-known route via plunging into her long-held dream — stage acting.  

The actress recently starred in her first Virgin Labfest (VLF) via the play “Don't Meow for Me, Catriona."

"32 years na pala ko sa industriya. Pero alam talaga ni Lord kung ano ang laman ng puso mo. Lalo pa kapag pinagkalat mo sa mga friends mo," she wrote on her Instagram.

Angelica revealed that she had long wanted to try doing theater productions. In fact, she had turned down two productions before accepting Ryan Machado's play. 

"Wala pa kong lakas ng loob noon," Angelica admitted. 

Machado's play, however, convinced her to take a leap of faith and conquer her fear and doubts. 

"Hindi maalis sa isip ko ang mensahe. Kasama na din ang pangungulila ko sa mama ko na hindi man lang nagpa-alaga. Naisip kong baka magamit ko ang materyal para maitawid ko pa ang pagluluksa. Hindi naman ako nagkamali," Angelica wrote, referring to her late mother who passed away last August 2024. 

The former child star said that she has newfound respect for stage acting and is looking forward to doing more theater productions. 

In an interview with the media during the launch, Angelica narrated why she said yes to joining the cast of “Don't Meow for Me, Catriona."

"Sabi ko 'sure!' Chinarot-charot ko lang sila, ‘di ko naman akalain na seryoso pala," she said.

She then read the script and went all in. 

"Ever since talaga, may interest ako talaga (sa theater,) may mga nagtatanong-tanong naman noon. But apparently schedule at lakas ng loob, wala pa ako noon,” she said.

"Nung in-offer nila sa akin ‘yung script nila, ‘Direk,’ sabi ko, ‘lumundag ako, hinayaan kong lamunin ako nung takot ko, nung doubts ko sa sarili ko and patunayan ko sa sarili ko na kaya ko talaga," she added. 

