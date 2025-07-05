Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

MANILA, Philippines — Host-comedian Anjo Yllana revealed more details about why he broke off his engagement to former partner and fellow actor Sheryl Cruz.

Anjo appeared on the July 4 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" where he told the host that, despite being friends for year, it was his first time being interviewed by Boy.

The episode began with Anjo admitting being surprised and fell out of his chair after watching Sheryl's episode on the same show last year.

Sheryl had appeared on the show last May 23, 2024 where she publicly revealed being engaged to Anjo before she left for the United States.

Boy brought up Sheryl again toward the end of Anjo's episode, asking if Anjo and Sheryl indeed got back together after he broke up with ex-wife Jacqui Manzano.

"Sandali lang 'yun but we were serious kasi baby ko yan si She noon," Anjo confirmed.

Anjo said he broke off his engagment to Sheryl because her uncle, the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr., wanted to speak with him before any wedding plans happened.

The host-comedian got scared and cold feet, ended their relationship, and even assumed that Sheryl might be outraged as he further confirmed what she told Boy last year.

Sheryl's mother Rosemarie Sonora is the sister of Fernando Poe Jr.'s wife Susan Roces.

Anjo did funnily share an encounter he had with Sheryl years after their first split where she had to him in a scene and Sheryl did not hold back, making Anjo realize that he had really hurt her back then.

Boy then asked why things didn't work out with Anjo and Sheryl the second time around, and Anjo said it was because Sheryl learned Anjo was still living with his kids' and their mother.

"Naintindihan ko naman 'yun, sinabi ko naman sa kanya we're not talking and... ayokong iwanan ang mga bata, gusto ko pa sila makasama," Anjo said, quipping there might be a "Part Three" for him and Sheryl.

Anjo did say that he'd heard Sheryl was possibly seeing someone at the moment and if that were the case, Anjo wouldn't put any cards on a trilogy happening.

"Lahat ng minahal ko, 'pag nalaman kong masaya sila sa sitwasyon nila, masaya ako para sa kanila," Anjo said as he confirmed he hasn't dated anyone since Sheryl.

The host-comedian closed the episode with a message for Sheryl, reiterating his happiness for her.

"She, kung nanonood ka, unang-una bwisit ka!" Anjo laughed. "Seriously, if you are happy right now, I'm very happy for you." — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

