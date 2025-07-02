^

Entertainment

Jewel Mische reveals Paulo Avelino almost became her boyfriend

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 6:57pm
Jewel Mische reveals Paulo Avelino almost became her boyfriend
'StarStruck 7' alums Jewel Mische (left) and Paulo Avelino (right) almost became an item after Jewel revealed to Boy Abunda that Paulo courted her during their days in the artista reality show back in 2007.
Jewel Mische, Paulo Avelino via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Paulo Avelino and Jewel Mische could have been a showbiz couple back in 2007 when they both competed in the artista reality show “StarStruck.” 

Jewel revealed this juicy throwback to Boy Abunda when she guested in his late afternoon show “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.” 

The actress answered Paulo’s name when she was asked during the rapid-fire segment about the name of the actor who almost became her boyfriend. 

During the more serious part of the show, Jewel explained how she became close to Paulo during their “StarStruck” season, which proclaimed her as the winner alongside Aljur Abrenica, Mart Escudero, and Kris Bernal. 

"Medyo ilan-ilan sa kanila 'yung nag-show ng interest, pero 'yung seryoso talaga was Paulo Avelino. Naging kami rin 'yung naging close. Siya talaga 'yung taga-pagtanggol ko that time. Siya 'yung talagang naka-close ko," Jewel recalled. 

She, however, clarified that it did not develop into something more serious. 

"Naging magka-love team kami sa ibang mga shows. Pero 'yung official, hindi. Hindi kami naging [together],” Jewel said. 

Jewel is now married to American Alister Kurzer, with whom she has three daughters. After living in Michigan in the United States for over a decade, Mische and her family are now back in the country and are based in Davao. 

Paulo, meanwhile, is romantically linked with his perennial screen partner, Kim Chiu. 

RELATED: Jewel Mische reveals gold is part of reason she's back in Philippines

JEWEL MISCHE

PAULO AVELINO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cristine Reyes dating ex-National Youth Council chairman &mdash; Ogie Diaz

Cristine Reyes dating ex-National Youth Council chairman — Ogie Diaz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Cristine Reyes was spotted with former National Youth Commission Gio Tingson, sparking romance rumors between the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano back on TV after Batangas elections loss

Luis Manzano back on TV after Batangas elections loss

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Welcome back Lucky!
Entertainment
fbtw
Cinemalaya 2025 heading to Shang, says Laurice Guillen

Cinemalaya 2025 heading to Shang, says Laurice Guillen

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
The 2025 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will take place in Mandaluyong's Shangri-la Plaza this October,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pope Leo meets Jesus actor Jonathan Roumie in the Vatican

Pope Leo meets Jesus actor Jonathan Roumie in the Vatican

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Catholic stars collided as Pope Leo XIV met with actor Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in "The Chosen," in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza, ex-boyfriend Jak Roberto interact at GMA event

Barbie Forteza, ex-boyfriend Jak Roberto interact at GMA event

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Ex-celebrity couple Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto were spotted together for the first time since their break-up earlier this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BTS confirms spring 2026 comeback
play

BTS confirms spring 2026 comeback

12 hours ago
Heads up ARMY, new album AND tour coming soon at last!
Entertainment
fbtw
Why The CompanY&rsquo;s Bente performance went viral

Why The CompanY’s Bente performance went viral

By Carlo Orosa | 20 hours ago
Veteran vocal ensemble The CompanY has proven that after four decades in the music industry, they still have the ability to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nominations out for The EDDYS 2025; awards night set for July 20

Nominations out for The EDDYS 2025; awards night set for July 20

By Lyka Nicart | 20 hours ago
The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors has announced the nominees for the 8th Entertainment Editors’ Choice...
Entertainment
fbtw
What it takes to wear the crown, according to Bb. Pilipinas 2025 queens

What it takes to wear the crown, according to Bb. Pilipinas 2025 queens

By Jerry Donato | 20 hours ago
The circle of Binibining Pilipinas 2025 winners is an embodiment of Pinay pulchritude and personality.
Entertainment
fbtw
Diana Mackey, Kiefer Ravena open up on miscarriage of 1st baby

Diana Mackey, Kiefer Ravena open up on miscarriage of 1st baby

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Kiefer Ravena and Diana Mackey are leaving everything to divine providence after losing their baby a few...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with