Jewel Mische reveals Paulo Avelino almost became her boyfriend

'StarStruck 7' alums Jewel Mische (left) and Paulo Avelino (right) almost became an item after Jewel revealed to Boy Abunda that Paulo courted her during their days in the artista reality show back in 2007.

MANILA, Philippines — Paulo Avelino and Jewel Mische could have been a showbiz couple back in 2007 when they both competed in the artista reality show “StarStruck.”

Jewel revealed this juicy throwback to Boy Abunda when she guested in his late afternoon show “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.”

The actress answered Paulo’s name when she was asked during the rapid-fire segment about the name of the actor who almost became her boyfriend.

During the more serious part of the show, Jewel explained how she became close to Paulo during their “StarStruck” season, which proclaimed her as the winner alongside Aljur Abrenica, Mart Escudero, and Kris Bernal.

"Medyo ilan-ilan sa kanila 'yung nag-show ng interest, pero 'yung seryoso talaga was Paulo Avelino. Naging kami rin 'yung naging close. Siya talaga 'yung taga-pagtanggol ko that time. Siya 'yung talagang naka-close ko," Jewel recalled.

She, however, clarified that it did not develop into something more serious.

"Naging magka-love team kami sa ibang mga shows. Pero 'yung official, hindi. Hindi kami naging [together],” Jewel said.

Jewel is now married to American Alister Kurzer, with whom she has three daughters. After living in Michigan in the United States for over a decade, Mische and her family are now back in the country and are based in Davao.

Paulo, meanwhile, is romantically linked with his perennial screen partner, Kim Chiu.

