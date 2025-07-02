'Bitin': Zaijian Jaranilla, Jane Oineza romance series hit among viewers

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the series “Si Sol at Si Luna,” starring Zaijian Jaranilla and Jane Oineza, clamor for more episodes.

“Bitin” was the common comment on the YouTube channel of Puregold after an episode was released. The supermarket chain uploaded on its YouTube channel episodes of the May-December romance series starring the two former child stars.

“Can we have more episodes per week?” one viewer wrote.

The clamor has only grown stronger with each release, all because “paganda nang paganda ang story,” as viewer @skipper2867 puts it.

In a previous episode of the hit digital series, viewers felt the thrill of anticipation as Sol (Zaijian) and Luna (Jane) finally opened up to each other.

While Episode 5 moved audiences to cling to their romantic hopes, a heartfelt conversation between Sol and Luna hinted at a meaningful shift in their connection. This also yielded revelations about Sol and Luna’s psyches, adding depth to their dynamic as they prepared to work on Sol’s film project.

After each episode, fans affirmed how deeply invested they have become in the story, with many lamenting that one episode is no longer enough.

“Paganda nang paganda! Puwede ba araw-araw na ipalabas, hehe. Ganda ni Luna at pogi ni Sol; gano’n din si TL Ben. Pareho silang bagay kay Luna. Sana may kakambal ka Luna para kay TL Ben. Hehe,” YouTube user @bernadettemanayag7952 commented.

With only five episodes so far, some fans are even inspired to share their own truths about love, attesting to how relatable and grounded the series has become.

“Sol, ang love, hindi hinahanap ‘yan. Kusang dumadating ‘yan kaya ‘wag kang sumuko. Darating din ang love sa tamang oras,” viewer @sage_4812 shares, reminding Sol and other followers that love arrives on its own time.

The cast’s performances also earned praises.

“Alam na ng lahat na isa si Jane Oineza sa pinakamagagaling na artista sa kanilang henerasyon. Samahan pa ni Zaijian na ang husay din sa pag-arte. Kaya kumpleto na,” @evangelinpalacio55 commented.

Fans now patiently wait for the next episode of "Si Sol at si Luna," as the last episode promised a longer and more meaningful interaction between the two.

