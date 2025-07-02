^

Cinemalaya 2025 heading to Shang, says Laurice Guillen

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 10:13am
MANILA, Philippines — The 2025 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will take place in Mandaluyong's Shangri-la Plaza this October, according to veteran actress Laurice Guillen.

Guillen, president of the Cinemalaya Foundation, spoke to Pep last June 29 in a Quezon City boutique theater during a screening of her movie "Guardia de Honor" about the 21st edition of the film festival focusing on local indie films.

The actress pointed out the main building of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Cinemalaya's home, is still under renovation and it is unlikely Cinemalaya will be able to take place there "supposedly until mga 2028 or forward."

Since renovations began, Cinemalaya took place in Philippine International Convention Center in 2023 and Ayala Malls Manila Bay last year.

Guillen assured that Cinemalaya would still continue, albeit in a different venue once more and on dates (the film festival often takes place in August).

"Naging available for us ang Shangri-La Plaza. Doon na ang mga premiere for this year definitely. We'll try it out," Guillen said.

RELATED: Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes on Philippine film industry: 'It's challenging'

This year's Cinemalaya may be a scaled down one as the Mandaluyong mall doesn't have multiple venues for screenings, talkbacks and other festival events.

"If we have to downscale in terms of what is at the heart of Cinemalaya, ang ambisyon lang naman talaga namin noon sa simula ay magkaroon ng pagkakataon at may funding na maibigay doon sa karapat-dapat na sampung nanalong script sa screening," the actress said.

There are 10 feature films contending in the main competition, many of them by newbie filmmakers and some familiar to the film festival.

Three mall theaters will be used for Cinemalaya 2025. Only the 10 competing feature films, 10 competing short films, the opening film, and closing film will be screened this year.

Guillen said Cinemalaya aren't renting the cinemas as it formed an agreement with the mall, which initially was going to close all its five theaters. There are even plans to screen past Cinemalaya films in the mall for the rest of the year.

Will the 22nd Cinemalaya take place in 2026? "The money has been assured," Guillen ended with a smile.

RELATED: Piolo Pascual, Maricel Soriano headline 'Meet, Greet and Bye' from Cathy Garcia-Sampana

CINEMALAYA

CINEMALAYA FILM FESTIVAL

CINEMALAYA PHILIPPINE INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

LAURICE GUILLEN

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA
