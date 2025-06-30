^

Shuvee Etrata impresses original 'Encantadia' lead visual designer

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
June 30, 2025 | 5:30pm
Shuvee Etrata impresses original 'Encantadia' lead visual designer
'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' housemates Shuvee Etrata (left) and Mika Salamanca (right) join the cast of 'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre.'
GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — In their “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” journey, Shuvee Etrata and Mika Salamanca are two of the housemates who represent GMA’s Sparkle Talents.

Shuvee has since been evicted as part of the much-beloved duo “ShuKla” with singer Klarisse de Guzman. Mika, meanwhile, is part of the Big 4 with her duo Brent Manalo, collectively known as BreKa.

As it turns out, Shuvee and Mika are batting for the same team in “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre,” that of the archvillain Mitena, the vengeful ivtre (ghost or spirit) played by Rhian Ramos. Shuvee, as Veshdita, is part of the Mine-ave army, while Mika, as Anaca, is Mitena’s shape-shifting owl and spy.

Besides Shuvee’s voluptuous figure and Mika’s captivating face card, what gives their characters a compelling screen presence are their costumes.

Shuvee’s warrior costume is akin to Antiope’s, the general from Themyscira who trained Wonder Woman. While Mika’s avian version is being compared to the owl-transforming character Philippa Eilhart, a sorceress and advisor in the Netflix series “The Witcher” played by Cassie Clare.

Like the costumes of the Sang’gres, the costumes for Veshdita and Anaca were created by lead visual designer Noel Flores.

“Ironically, Shuvee Etrata’s character, Veshdita, was more of a comic-book art render than the painterly approach. I found Shuvee’s personality to be animated and comical that I chose to draw her like a comic-book character, though it’s a remote definition from the script,” Flores shared.

“She made a great impression on me when they were presented as the new talents of Sparkle GMA way back in 2023. I said, ‘This bubbly islander girl from Cebu has a lot going for her. She should have a place in the franchise.’ And I think she can be more,” added Flores.

Anaca, on the other hand, was designed right after Mitena was conceptualized. Mika Salamanca, however, was not yet in the picture.

“I designed Anaca to look small in stature and thought of her to be the only character Mitena would trust... Or so I thought,” said Flores. “Mika fits well as the character physically and acting-wise.” 

RELATED: 'Mother Earth on steroids': New 'Sang'gre' keepers' costumes, weapons explained

