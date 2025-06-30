Eight tips to make your travel rich with love and laughter

Yesterday, June 29, I turned 60. Yes, I am now a certified senior citizen — and proud to be one! I can now avail of the mandatory 20 percent senior citizen discount and enjoy priority lanes at airports and various establishments. These are perks I happily welcome.

But with this milestone also comes a fair share of fears and insecurities. My greatest fear? Mortality — and the manner of death. I pray fervently that I will not succumb to a debilitating disease that will bring intense pain and be a financial burden to my family.

Then there are my insecurities, particularly in the context of work. I fear being easily replaced — perhaps by younger talent, or worse, by AI (artificial intelligence). If I had my way, I’d continue doing the work I love — hosting both my daily and weekly shows — until I’m 70, or even beyond. In broadcasting, maturity is a strength; it brings experience, depth and credibility. And to me, work doesn’t feel like work. I genuinely enjoy what I do, and I consider it a privilege to be able to do it for as long as I can.

Work also affords me a lifestyle I’m grateful for. I’ve learned a valuable financial lesson from my cousin, Risa Nepomuceno, a retired banker: it’s not how much you earn, but how much you spend. It’s not just about living within your means, but below them. That principle has guided many of my decisions.

As I grow older, I realize more than ever how priorities shift. Life becomes about simplicity and clarity. The line between wants and needs becomes sharper. And if there’s one profound lesson I’ve embraced in this new chapter, it’s this: I now choose to invest more in experiences than in possessions — particularly through travel and creating lasting memories with loved ones.

Every summer, my children and I take a two-week break (except during the pandemic) to recharge and reconnect. Travel has been one of my greatest teachers, and our bonding moments are priceless.

To make it manageable, we plan a year ahead. It begins with choosing a destination and travel dates. My son Paolo monitors travel fairs and airline seat sales, while my daughter Gabbie handles the accommodations and must-see attractions.

We spread out expenses over the year. So, it doesn’t become financially overwhelming.

Over the years, I’ve picked up several travel tips I’d love to share:

1. Plan your own itinerary. Avoid guided tours if you can — they often start too early and end too late. Designing your own itinerary gives you control and flexibility. Buy entrance tickets online in advance to save time and avoid long queues.

2. Secure your cards smartly. Keep your credit or debit card in a coin purse with a few dollars and tuck it into the front pocket of your pants, not in your bag. For me, this is the best place to hide these essentials from would-be pickpockets or snatchers.

3. Keep your passport safe. Leave your passport in your hotel room’s safety deposit box. Never bring it around unless absolutely necessary. I always tell my kids, “Lose everything except your passport!” I’ve had friends who lost their passports when their bags were snatched or pickpocketed. When this happens, you must go to the nearest Philippine embassy or consular office so they can issue you a travel document so you can fly back home immediately. What a hassle! Never mind if you are on your way home, but what if you just started your trip and you’re on your way to other cities or countries? A digital copy stored on your phone is usually enough for identification or tax exemption.

4. Wear comfortable shoes. Traveling means lots of walking — about 15,000 steps a day for me! While I’m not a fan of sneakers (my feet feel claustrophobic in them), I rely on comfortable loafers. Since turning 50, I’ve stuck with five trusted brands: Rockport, Cole Haan, Naturalizer, Geox and Clarks.

5. Use travel cubes. These are a game-changer. They organize your belongings and maximize luggage space. I found excellent compressed travel cubes at Daiso in Fukuoka last year (I am not sure if they are available here), each with dual compartments and expandable zippers. There are two compartments, front and back, and a zipper in the middle in case you want to expand the travel cube. Very handy!

6. Pack comfort food. On long trips (10 days or more) where rice is not a staple, I usually pack two bottles of gourmet tuyo in case I get homesick and have a craving for Pinoy food. I remember back in 2016, my cousins and I went to Italy to attend the wedding of our niece Isabelle Daza and we rented an Airbnb. My cousin Dondi Baltazar was so upset when he saw that I brought bottles of gourmet tuyo. One evening, when Risa Nepomuceno (Dondi’s sister) and I were tired of eating salad, pasta and pizza, I said I was going to stay home, cook rice and spam and open the bottle of tuyo served with fresh, juicy tomatoes on the side.

When the table was set, Dondi declared it was the best meal he had when we were in Italy! I also discovered that the Korean store No Brand sells instant rice (white and brown). All you need to do is put it in the microwave for two minutes, and you’ll instantly have a cup of hot, steaming rice. I brought a couple of these when we went to Europe in 2023 and this year and it saved me time from cooking rice.

7. Bring a spare duffel Bag. A lightweight sports duffel bag is my go-to for unexpected situations. On a recent trip from Athens to Santorini, one of my Samsonite bags cracked. Since the airline wouldn’t compensate us, I ditched the bag and used the duffel. I just availed of the bubble wrap service at the Istanbul airport for extra protection.

8. Travel light. I try to pack only half of the allowed baggage weight so I have room for shopping. My toiletry bag used to weigh me down, so I now bring only travel-sized essentials. With travel cubes, it’s also easier to reshuffle if your bag is overweight.

At 60, I carry not only luggage but a lifetime of lessons. I may have more questions about the future than I did in the past, but I also have more gratitude — for family, for friends, for health, for purpose and for the privilege of continuing to do what I love.

Here’s to the journey ahead — decluttered, and rich with life experience, love, joy and laughter.