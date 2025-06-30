Carla Laforteza on being proud mom to KATSEYEâ€™s Sophia

Carla Laforteza on being proud mom to KATSEYE’s Sophia

MANILA, Philippines — Carla Guevara-Laforteza beams with pride whenever she talks about her daughter Sophia, now a member of the global girl group KATSEYE — a dream come true that didn’t come easy.

Last year, Sophia debuted as the leader of the multi-cultural, L.A.-based KATSEYE (pronounced “cat’s eye”) that was formed through “The Debut: Dream Academy,” a reality survival show under HYBE and Geffen Records. Their viral tracks included Debut and Touch. This year, their single Gnarly entered the Billboard Hot 100, and their newly released Gabriela is making waves with a cameo by Hollywood star Jessica Alba in the music video.

Sophia’s flair for performing clearly runs in the blood. While Carla’s roots are firmly planted in musical theater, the actress and stage veteran said her only daughter inherited a mix of talents from both sides of the family.

“I always say this — Sophia got my looks, but the way she sings, that’s very Laforteza. She got it from her dad’s side. Kasi Broadway (style) ako. Her dad’s side is pop and gospel. Ganun ang mga boses nila. Tila yung mga kumukulot and does riffs. Even the way she dances, it’s very Laforteza. Nakuha niya talaga ‘yon.

Carla with husband, Chef Godfrey Laforteza, and their three children.

“Para talaga siyang daddy niya na papanoorin lang niya, gets na niya yung choreo. Because her dad used to be a dancer for Powerdance. They used to compete. That’s how we met kasi sa theater din siya, we were doing ‘Little Mermaid’ in 1999 or 2000.”

According to Carla, Sophia’s path to stardom wasn’t always smooth. As a child, she dreamed of becoming a doctor or guidance counselor, but she always showed potential. She loved joining her mom at theater rehearsals and eventually took voice and dance lessons.

Despite her natural talents, Sophia encountered early rejection in the local scene. “She would audition here. Unfortunately, never siyang nakukuha because she’s so tall. It’s either she’s too tall, too young, or too old. So never siyang nagkaroon ng break talaga in the local theater industry,” Carla shared.

“She was supposed to do a couple of shows for (the late) Bobby Garcia and for Rep (Repertory Philippines), but then the pandemic happened so they didn’t push through,” she added.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, an international opportunity came knocking. “Bigla na lang… kaya pala. Hindi pala pang-local yung anak ko. International pala. At hindi lang international — gusto niya, superstar siya. Why not? Do it hahaha!”

Now that Sophia is thriving on a bigger stage, Carla takes comfort in knowing her daughter remains grounded. “She is still being herself. She’s the leader, she’s the nurturer, she’s the mom of the group. So nandun pa rin yung personality niya — what she was meant to do,” she said.

“Double blessing lang kasi yung gusto niyang gawin as a ‘normal’ profession, nagagawa din niya as a celebrity entertainer.”

Carla said she has never been a stage mother or pressured her children to follow any specific path. Even when Sophia wasn’t getting her break in the Philippines, she didn’t get frustrated. “I’m not a pushy mom. Yung mga anak ko, pinapanood ko lang sila: ‘Okay ‘Nak, what do you want to do now? Okay, panindigan mo yan, tapusin mo yan.’ Ganun,” she said. “We always tell them: ‘It’s alright to try and fail than to fail without even trying.’”

When it comes to guiding her kids, she tries to lead by example. “I’m not a teacher. So when they see me audition… and when they see me not get the role… I don’t really dwell on being sad or anything. And they see that. That’s why my three children have that mentality. I’m not worried about them at all. And I know that when they want something, they really succeed in it.”

This is the same kind of mother’s confidence she has in Sophia, whose group she said has the freedom of Western acts but the discipline of groups trained in the K-pop system.

Though they live far apart, mother and daughter talk via video call twice a day. Carla has met all the members and their moms when she hosted dinner for them at her home when KATSEYE came here for a tour.

Behind the scenes, Carla is reassured by how well Sophia and her groupmates are being cared for. In case you don’t know, HYBE is known for producing global K-pop acts like BTS and SEVENTEEN, while Geffen Records is the label behind icons like Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses and Avril Lavigne.

“Her management, ang galing nila. Ang galing nung way they’re being handled. They are protected. Their health is prioritized,” she shared.

“They have doctors for everything — mental health doctor, dentist, physical therapist, general doctor — basta lahat ng klaseng doctor meron sila. Alagang-alaga talaga sila.”