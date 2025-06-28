How Jed Madela’s passion for collecting toys healed his inner child

Offstage, singer Jed Madela leads a different kind of life: one surrounded by shelves of carefully curated toys, each with its own story, each a symbol of healing, passion and rediscovery. Jed has been collecting toys for over two decades now. In fact, his very first splurge using his talent fee wasn’t on clothes or gadgets — but on a toy.

At the recent grand opening of the first Southeast Asian flagship Funko store in the country, we caught up with Jed in his natural element — among fellow collectors and the toys that have brought him so much joy.

“We weren’t spoiled growing up. We really had to work hard,” he recalled. “So, I’ll never forget buying that first toy with my own money — it was an ‘X-Men’ statue of Storm. It wasn’t just a toy — it was art. A display piece. And I really saved up for it. Unang-una ko talaga binili.”

Naturally, many have questioned his choice of investing in toys. But Jed is quick to explain that his collection has brought him more than just joy. It has led him to the right people, the right communities and even a deeper sense of purpose.

“People say toy collecting is a dead-end investment. That’s not true,” he said. “If you know how to choose properly, toy values increase every year, especially when they become rare.”

Now a permanent fixture in local conventions and toy expos, Jed is known for being ahead of the curve. He was collecting Pop Mart’s Labubu and Space Molly figures long before they became social media sensations.

“There’s a kick to being 10 steps ahead,” he admitted with a grin. “It started as a guilty pleasure, but I got to meet other collectors who opened my eyes. It’s not just about buying a toy and appreciating it. It’s about understanding the market, the stories behind the figures. It’s like the stock market, it fluctuates, and that’s part of the thrill. Some toys feel worthless now, but give it a few years and boom, the value shoots up.”

Still, not every investment turned out perfectly. Jed candidly shared one of his biggest collecting regrets was letting go of a Marvel set he bought on impulse.

“I didn’t feel the spark anymore. So, I sold it at SRP,” he said. “Then the craze hit, and that set became super valuable. Sayang talaga.”

Beyond Funko Pops, Jed has fallen deeply into the artistic world of Japanese ball-jointed dolls (BJDs). These aren’t playthings. They’re meticulously crafted art dolls that can cost over P30,000 each.

Ordered through Japanese websites, each doll is styled down to the tiniest detail. Jed outfits the dolls with custom clothes, real leather shoes, miniature messenger bags and even tiny Funkos.

He then stages elaborate photo shoots, creating editorial-style portraits that he proudly shares on his platforms.

During his TikTok Live sessions, fans often mistake the dolls for Barbies, but Jed was quick to clarify. “They’re so much more than that,” he explained. “I collect them because I love photography. I pose them, I style them, I build scenes. That’s what brings me peace.”

His collection now numbers over 100.

Jed even brought one to our interview, lovingly dressed in real denim, carrying a detailed satchel, ready for its next close-up. For him, collecting is more than a hobby. It’s a form of storytelling, craftsmanship and emotional release all at once.

During the lockdowns, he took things to the next level by launching his very own designer toy line, VuDu. Conceptualized during the height of the pandemic, VuDu embodies themes of pain, healing and protection. It’s his most personal creation yet, merging his artistic vision with his emotional journey.

It might seem like an unlikely pairing — a celebrated balladeer known for spine-tingling performances and a grown man gushing over toy launches and collectible drops — but Jed embraces both identities with pride.

“People think they’re two different worlds, but they actually complement each other,” he shared. “On stage, I give everything to the audience. Offstage, collecting helps me recharge. It’s where I feel most at home. It’s where I feel most me.”

He also credits toy collecting as a vital part of his creative process, giving him inspiration, clarity and balance.

On July 5, Jed is set to celebrate his birthday with a concert titled “Superhero” at the Music Museum. For the first time, he’s ready to share more of this side of him with his fans. Through music and toys, through ballads and ball-jointed dolls, Jed shows us that healing doesn’t always come in the form we expect.