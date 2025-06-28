Chinatown Global pageant winners featured in new docu-series

Miss Chinatown Global 2025 Khryss Go wants to join either Bb. Pilipinas or Miss Universe Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Chinatown Global 2025 grand winner Khryss Go from the Philippines aims to pursue her bigger pageant dreams after finishing her college degree.

“As for local showbiz, I’m not quite sure but maybe if the opportunity opens, I will gladly take it. But I’m more looking forward to joining other beauty pageants, such as Binibining Pilipinas or Miss Universe (Philippines),” she told The STAR during the presscon and launch of CHiNOY TV’s documentary “Chinese by Blood, Global by Heart,” held at the Red Carpet Cinema in Shangri-La Plaza.

The docu-series showcases behind-the-scenes moments from the inaugural year of Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global, featuring Khryss and the other pageant winners.

The beauty queen from Bulacan previously competed in Miss Aura International 2023 and placed among the Top 10.

The winners of the inaugural Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global attend the premiere of the documentary on the international pageant and the launch of Hua magazine at the Red Carpet Cinema, Shangri-La Plaza Mall. From left: Mr. Chinatown Global second runner-up Joseph Morris, first runner-up Aragon Lor, Mr. Chinatown Global 2025 grand winner Byron Sng, Miss Chinatown Global 2025 grand winner Khryss Go, first runner-up Juliette Louie, and second runner-up Jenina Lui.

Khryss, a nursing student from Far Eastern University, shared that her focus at the moment is her education, but she plans to return to the world of pageantry next year after her graduation.

Given the opportunity to compete again in beauty pageants, she will continue to advocate for her passion project.

“Wherein I encourage the youth to do more, even the smallest things, because I myself po, if may konting ipon ako, I go to my favorite island in Malolos, Bulacan and then I would treat the kids there. Simple things like that. And then (helping rescue) stray animals. (It’s) more on encouraging the youth to do something purposeful in their life kahit bata pa po sila.”

From left: Executive director of Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global Mikko Araneta, COO of Fil-Chi Media Productions Inc./CHiNOY TV Loraine Tan, CEO of Virtual Playground Charlie Dy, and general manager of Virtual Playground Glenn Mark Salamat.

She expressed her admiration for Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey and Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray, saying they are the beauty queens that she looks up to.

Khryss’ father is Chinese while her mother is Filipina.

CHiNOY TV’s “Chinese by Blood, Global by Heart” will premiere on June 29 at 8:30 p.m. on the Bilyonaryo News Channel — Free TV Channel 31, Cignal Channel 24, Converge Channel 74, and SkyCable Channel 33. New episodes will air every Sunday at 8:30 p.m., with replays every Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Each episode will share inspiring stories of strength, transformation and heritage from Huaren communities or overseas Chinese worldwide.

The show was released as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and China, and the 15th anniversary of CHiNOY TV.

According to the media release, “‘Chinese by Blood, Filipino by Heart’ expanded its focus from the Chinese Filipino experience to the broader global Chinese diaspora, sharing narratives that reflect how identity, heritage and purpose intersect in a rapidly connected world.”

During the event, the debut issue of Hua Magazine — featuring the Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global winners — was also launched, along with the formal announcement of the partnership between CHiNOY TV and Virtual Playground Co. The latter is now the official franchise holder of Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global Philippines.

Virtual Playground Co. will organize the local pageant, which serves as the national competition to select representatives who will compete internationally against other Huaren contestants for Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Global Year 2. The second edition will be held in February 2026 in time for Chinese New Year celebrations.

“It is a great honor for us at Virtual Playground Co. to take on this meaningful role,” remarked Charlie Dy, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Playground Co. “As we embark on this journey, we are committed to uplifting the Chinoy community by celebrating individuals who carry with them the pride, heritage, and potential of Chinese-Filipino excellence.”

Also present at the event were Mr. Chinatown Global Year 1 winner Byron Sng from Malaysia, second runner-up Joseph Morris from Australia, first runner-up Aragon Lor from the Philippines, Miss Chinatown Global first runner-up Juliette Louie from Hong Kong, and second runner-up Jenina Lui from Australia.