'Mami-miss ko 'to': McCoy de Leon bids 'Batang Quiapo' farewell after character's death

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 10:38am
'Mami-miss ko 'to': McCoy de Leon bids 'Batang Quiapo' farewell after character's death
Coco Martin and McCoy de Leon in "FPJ's Batang Quiapo"
ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor McCoy de Leon is going to miss "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" as he departs from the series.

McCoy's character David Dimaguiba died in the June 24 episode of the show at the hands of Jake Cuenca's Miguelito Montenegro after joining forces with stepbrother Tanggol played by Coco Martin.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News during the filming of his death scene, McCoy called it a big opporunity to be a part of "Batang Quiapo" and to shoot his final scene with Jake.

"Mami-miss ko 'to!" McCoy said. "Malaking oportunidad po sa akin na magawa namin ito ng maayos kasama ko pa si Jake Cuenca. Grabe!"

David has been part of the show since the pilot episode in 2023 and was initially going to only have a short character arc.

"Ang sa akin talaga, malaking blessing ito. Sabi nga sa akin ni Kuya [Coco], niloloko niya ako 'Miss you Mccoy,' ako din mami-miss ko 'to," McCoy continued.

The actor ended by calling David's end a bittersweet one as "Batang Quiapo" became a home for him beloved by many people.

"Ang priority naman namin dito ay 'yung manonood," he finished.

RELATEDElisse Joson opens up about marrying McCoy de Leon, parenting style 

BATANG QUIAPO

MCCOY DE LEON
