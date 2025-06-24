Lestat, Louis in 1 frame again: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt reunite at â€˜F1â€™ premiere

^

Lestat, Louis in 1 frame again: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt reunite at ‘F1’ premiere

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 6:50pm
Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt at the London premiere of Pitt's movie, 'F1,' as seen on Tom's Instagram post on June 24, 2025.
Tom Cruise via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Fans can’t expect a continuation of Lestat and Louis’ story any time soon but the stars who played them gave their fans a thrill after Tom Cruise was seen gracing the London premiere of Brad Pitt’s latest starrer, “F1.” 

Widely recognized as two of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars, any sighting of them together in public causes buzz as they only ever starred in the 1994 cult favorite flick “Interview with the Vampire.” 

Then dubbed as the hottest leading men on the silver screen, Tom and Brad starred as vampires Lestat and Louis in the adaption of Anne Rice’s popular novel of the same name. It was a star-studded film that also features Christian Slater, Antonio Banderas and a young Kirsten Dunst, who played the adoptive daughter of Louis and Lestat. 

Thrilled to see his co-star, Tom complimented Brad on his Instagram post. 

“Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it!!” Tom wrote on his Instagram post with their photo together. 

Fans can, however, just hope for a movie with Tom and Brad in it since the “F1” actor “crushed” the notion of upcoming projects with the “Mission Impossible” star after telling E! News that the only way he is going to work with Tom was if he would do his stunts on the ground. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

