^

Entertainment

Glaiza de Castro, Rodjun Cruz lead celeb participants in 'Stars on the Floor'

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 11:41am
Glaiza de Castro, Rodjun Cruz lead celeb participants in 'Stars on the Floor'
Participating celebrities on "Stars on the Floor"
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network is pairing up celebrities with digital stars for the upcoming reality competition series "Stars on the Floor."

Hosted by Alden Richards with Marian Rivera, Pokwang, and Coach Jay Joseph of SB19 serving as jurors, the weekend show promises audiences something to look forward to week after week.

Alden took note of Filipinos' love of dance evident in the kind of media they consume online.

"Even our musical arrangements are on a different level. In this show, we are not restricted with our roles as jurors. You'll find out soon enough," Alden teased.

Celebrities like Glaiza de Castro, Rodjun Cruz, Faith da Silva, Thea Astley, and Patrick Rocamora of Vxon have already been paired with digital stars Kakai Almeda, Zeus Collins, Dasuri Choi, JM Yrreverre, and Joshua Decena.

Related: Lea Salonga, Twice perform songs in 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Network executive Gigi Santiago-Lara explained their decision to tap established dancers in a creative process that took some time to pull off.

"The production beautifully captured the movement of the dancers to give justice to weekly performances," Santiago-Lara added.

"Humility is important. Even with how good you are, somebody will always be better than you," advised Coach Jay.

"Stars on the Floor" will air its pilot episode on June 28, Saturday, and every weekend thereafter, on GMA and GMA Pinoy TV at 7:15 p.m.

RELATED: 'Superman' star Rachel Brosnahan rallies support for Filipino NGOs

ALDEN RICHARDS

GMA NETWORK

MARIAN RIVERA

POKWANG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Emilio Daez lands first lead role, credits Kuya Mikael for showbiz career

Emilio Daez lands first lead role, credits Kuya Mikael for showbiz career

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Emilio Daez, the equally good-looking brother of actor-host Mikael Daez, has taken on his first lead role as Uno, a basketball...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Arcilla reacts to tropical moths in Manila: &lsquo;Disturbing and fretful&rsquo;

John Arcilla reacts to tropical moths in Manila: ‘Disturbing and fretful’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
The “Heneral Luna” actor shared his thoughts about the trending insects on his Facebook post. 
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 brings P-pop power to Taiwan stage

SB19 brings P-pop power to Taiwan stage

By Patricia Dela Roca | 13 hours ago
SB19 once again gained international attention with their show-stopping guest performance at the 2025 Hito Music Awards in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala were reportedly spotted together again, this time in Bonifacio...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards calls out airline over damaged bike

Alden Richards calls out airline over damaged bike

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Alden Richards expressed dismay over a fracture he discovered on his bike frame, which he said occurred during a flight....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gary Valenciano, RJ dela Fuente collaborate on new version of 'Blessings'

Gary Valenciano, RJ dela Fuente collaborate on new version of 'Blessings'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Filipino singers Gary Valenciano and RJ dela Fuente are set to release the music video of their new single "Blessings," a...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Superman' star Rachel Brosnahan rallies support for Filipino NGOs

'Superman' star Rachel Brosnahan rallies support for Filipino NGOs

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Because not all heroes wear capes. "Superman" actress Rachel Brosnahan is giving back to the Filipino community...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual, Maricel Soriano headline 'Meet, Greet and Bye' from Cathy Garcia-Sampana

Piolo Pascual, Maricel Soriano headline 'Meet, Greet and Bye' from Cathy Garcia-Sampana

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Piolo Pascual and Maricel Soriano topbill the upcoming family drama "Meet, Greet and Bye" by acclaimed director...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
"Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11" winner Fyang Smith opens a new chapter in her career after launching her five-track...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with