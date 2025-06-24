Glaiza de Castro, Rodjun Cruz lead celeb participants in 'Stars on the Floor'

Participating celebrities on "Stars on the Floor"

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network is pairing up celebrities with digital stars for the upcoming reality competition series "Stars on the Floor."

Hosted by Alden Richards with Marian Rivera, Pokwang, and Coach Jay Joseph of SB19 serving as jurors, the weekend show promises audiences something to look forward to week after week.

Alden took note of Filipinos' love of dance evident in the kind of media they consume online.

"Even our musical arrangements are on a different level. In this show, we are not restricted with our roles as jurors. You'll find out soon enough," Alden teased.

Celebrities like Glaiza de Castro, Rodjun Cruz, Faith da Silva, Thea Astley, and Patrick Rocamora of Vxon have already been paired with digital stars Kakai Almeda, Zeus Collins, Dasuri Choi, JM Yrreverre, and Joshua Decena.

Network executive Gigi Santiago-Lara explained their decision to tap established dancers in a creative process that took some time to pull off.

"The production beautifully captured the movement of the dancers to give justice to weekly performances," Santiago-Lara added.

"Humility is important. Even with how good you are, somebody will always be better than you," advised Coach Jay.

"Stars on the Floor" will air its pilot episode on June 28, Saturday, and every weekend thereafter, on GMA and GMA Pinoy TV at 7:15 p.m.

