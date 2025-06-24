'Superman' star Rachel Brosnahan rallies support for Filipino NGOs

MANILA, Philippines — "Superman" actress Rachel Brosnahan is giving back to the Filipino community with a public call for donations to local non-governmental organizations.

Brosnahan, who is also known for comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," visited the Philippines last week with co-star David Corenswet, director James Gunn, and DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran to kick-off the "Superman" promotional world tour.

Rachel Brosnahan via IG The stars and director of "Superman" pose with a themed jeepney on their Manila tour in June 2025.

After two days in the country meeting with Filipino fans and regional media, Brosnahan took to Instagram to express her gratitude to everyone who welcome the "Superman" team to Manila.

"We love getting to bring 'Superman' to all of you and Davis and I loved reading your messages about your local superheroes!" Brosnahan said in an Instagram story.

The Emmy-winning actress then shared some local organizations she came across, adding donation links should any of her followers be interested in joining her in supporting their work.

These organizations were the Angat Buhay Foundation founded by former vice-president Leni Robredo, animal welfare group Pawssion Project, and the Philippine division of Save the Children.

The logos of each organization were placed inside the iconic Superman logo where the "S" would be found above brief descriptions for each of them.

The "Superman" team are currently in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the second leg of the world tour which continues in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and China next month.

"Superman" premieres in Philippine cinemas on July 9.

