^

Entertainment

'Superman' star Rachel Brosnahan rallies support for Filipino NGOs

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 10:13am
'Superman' star Rachel Brosnahan rallies support for Filipino NGOs
Rachel Brosnahan's call to action on Instagram
Rachel Brosnahan via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Superman" actress Rachel Brosnahan is giving back to the Filipino community with a public call for donations to local non-governmental organizations.

Brosnahan, who is also known for comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," visited the Philippines last week with co-star David Corenswet, director James Gunn, and DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran to kick-off the "Superman" promotional world tour.

The stars and director of "Superman" pose with a themed jeepney on their Manila tour in June 2025.
Rachel Brosnahan via IG

After two days in the country meeting with Filipino fans and regional media, Brosnahan took to Instagram to express her gratitude to everyone who welcome the "Superman" team to Manila.

"We love getting to bring 'Superman' to all of you and Davis and I loved reading your messages about your local superheroes!" Brosnahan said in an Instagram story.

The Emmy-winning actress then shared some local organizations she came across, adding donation links should any of her followers be interested in joining her in supporting their work.

These organizations were the Angat Buhay Foundation founded by former vice-president Leni Robredo, animal welfare group Pawssion Project, and the Philippine division of Save the Children.

The logos of each organization were placed inside the iconic Superman logo where the "S" would be found above brief descriptions for each of them.

The "Superman" team are currently in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the second leg of the world tour which continues in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and China next month.

"Superman" premieres in Philippine cinemas on July 9.

RELATED: James Gunn, 'Superman' stars fascinated by Filipino love teams

ANGAT BUHAY

NGO

NGOS

PAWSSION

PAWSSION PROJECT

SAVE THE CHILDREN

SAVE THE CHILDREN PHILIPPINES

SUPERMAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
John Arcilla reacts to tropical moths in Manila: &lsquo;Disturbing and fretful&rsquo;

John Arcilla reacts to tropical moths in Manila: ‘Disturbing and fretful’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
The “Heneral Luna” actor shared his thoughts about the trending insects on his Facebook post. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Emilio Daez lands first lead role, credits Kuya Mikael for showbiz career

Emilio Daez lands first lead role, credits Kuya Mikael for showbiz career

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Emilio Daez, the equally good-looking brother of actor-host Mikael Daez, has taken on his first lead role as Uno, a basketball...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards calls out airline over damaged bike

Alden Richards calls out airline over damaged bike

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Alden Richards expressed dismay over a fracture he discovered on his bike frame, which he said occurred during a flight....
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala were reportedly spotted together again, this time in Bonifacio...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 brings P-pop power to Taiwan stage

SB19 brings P-pop power to Taiwan stage

By Patricia Dela Roca | 11 hours ago
SB19 once again gained international attention with their show-stopping guest performance at the 2025 Hito Music Awards in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Piolo Pascual, Maricel Soriano headline 'Meet, Greet and Bye' from Cathy Garcia-Sampana

Piolo Pascual, Maricel Soriano headline 'Meet, Greet and Bye' from Cathy Garcia-Sampana

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Piolo Pascual and Maricel Soriano topbill the upcoming family drama "Meet, Greet and Bye" by acclaimed director...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

Fyang Smith releases debut EP, caps off album launch with PBB batchmates

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
"Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11" winner Fyang Smith opens a new chapter in her career after launching her five-track...
Entertainment
fbtw
'F1 the Movie' review: Brad Pitt excites viewers on the racetrack

'F1 the Movie' review: Brad Pitt excites viewers on the racetrack

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Formula One makes the leap from small screens back to the big ones in Joseph Kosinski's "F1 the Movie" starring...
Entertainment
fbtw
From damsels to defenders: How &lsquo;Encantadia&rsquo; reimagined the Pinay heroine

From damsels to defenders: How ‘Encantadia’ reimagined the Pinay heroine

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
When GMA 7’s “Encantadia” first aired in 2005, its creator Suzette Doctolero didn’t foresee it becoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with