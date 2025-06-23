^

Alden Richards calls out airline over damaged bike

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 23, 2025 | 4:00pm
Alden Richards indulges in his favorite cycling hobby in his Instagram post on April 24, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards expressed dismay over a fracture he discovered on his bike frame, which he said occurred during a flight.

The actor, who has recently taken up biking and running, tagged international airline Cathay Pacific in his Instagram post on Monday, June 23.

“Shoutout to Cathay Pacific for fracturing my bike frame and unloading my bikebox and bike rack on my way home to the Philippines,” Alden wrote on his Instagram post earlier today. 

“Please do something about this,” he added. 

The actor did not specify his most recent travel destination. However, in his Instagram Story today, he reposted a reel from Thomson Bike Tours featuring a cyclist ascending Monte Zoncolan in Italy.

As of writing, the airline has not responded to Alden’s post

