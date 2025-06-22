Lara Quigaman finishes Early Childhood Education studies in Canada

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and former beauty queen Lara Quigaman has graduated Early Childhood Education degree in Vancouver, Canada.

Lara shared photos and videos from her graduation on Instagram.

“Convocation Day. Graduation with Distinction, Diploma in Early Childhood Education,” Lara captioned her post.

Thank You Jesus,” she added.

In another post, Lara reflected on her family’s decision to move to Canada.

"Our family has always prayed that God would lead us to a place where we could be closer to one another and to Him—wherever that may be, no matter how difficult the path," she said.

"Today, as I attended my convocation ceremony, we also celebrate His goodness and faithfulness. I’m teary-eyed typing this, because today is the beautiful result of every sacrifice and challenge we’ve faced and overcome by His grace," the former beauty queen said.

"Leaving behind our careers and the life we knew in the Philippines was not easy, but we chose to follow a dream that had been in our hearts long before our boys were born. God has not only answered that prayer—He has done far more than we could have imagined, and He continues to work in us and through us," she added.

