Coco Martin, Julia Montes' Kenya fan meet postponed due to Middle East conflict

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 10:32am
Coco Martin and Julia Montes
MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN's Kapamilya Live Event in Nairobi, Kenya, featuring celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes, has been postponed. 

In a statement released yesterday, ABS-CBN said that it postponed the event due to the conflict in the Middle East. 

"We know our Kenyan fans have been looking forward to our Kapamilya Live in Kenya to see Coco Martin and Julia Montes, who are as excited to meet and perform for them," ABS-CBN said.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East affecting airspace safety and flight cancellations, we regret to inform you that Kapamilya Live in Kenya is postponed until further notice,” it added. 

ABS-CBN said it will announce the new dates for the fan meet soon.

“We are committed to bringing Coco and Julia to Kenya, and we will announce the new dates soon. Asanteni sana for the love, understanding and support!”

