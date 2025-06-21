^

Muhlach twins, other Viva One stars to grace fan concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 21, 2025 | 11:33am
Muhlach twins, other Viva One stars to grace fan concert
Atasha and Andres Muhlach
MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Viva One will gather stars of the shows it streams in a grand fan concert next month.

The "Viva One Vivarkada: The Ultimate Fancon and Grand Concert" directed by Paul Basinillo will take place on August 15 in the Araneta Coliseum.

Expected to appear at the event are the casts of "The Rain in España," "Safe Skies, Archer," "Chasing in the Wild," and "Avenues of the Diamond" which all include Heaven Peralejo, Marco Gallo and Bea Binene.

Also appearing are the casts of "Ang Mutya ng Section E," "Seducing Drake Palma" and "Bad Genius: The Series," with more surprises to be announced by Viva Artists Agency.

"Ang Mutya ng Section E" is headlined by Andres Muhlach, Rabin Angeles, and Ashtine Olviga. Rabin also headlines "Seducing Drake Palma" with another "Ang Mutya ng Section E" co-star Angela Muji.

Andres' twin sister Atasha is joined by Jairus Aquino, Gab Lagman, and Hyacinth Callado in "Bad Genius: The Series," the Philippine adaptation of the Thai project of the same name.

