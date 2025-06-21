'Kulang budget ko!': Kara David cries while hugging Shuvee Entratra

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast journalist Kara David found herself in tears upon embracing recently evicted "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Shuvee Etrata.

Shuvee and her duo partner Klarisse de Guzman were the latest evictees on the ongoing "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" featuring artists from ABS-CBN and GMA Network.

Since their eviction the ShuKla tandem have been making media rounds, including Shuvee making a visit to the GMA News studio.

Kara learned Shuvee was in the studio and took the opportunity to grab a photo with her. Shuvee approached the broadcast journalist and shared a hug.

"Nag-download ako ng Maya para sa'yo!" Kara tearfully said. "Everyday bumuboto ako sa'yo!"

Shuvee initially apologized which surprised Kara, "Bakit ka nagso-sorry?! [Ako dapat] sorry kaunti lang nagastos, kulang pala yung budget ko!"

The ShuKla tandem reentered the "Pinoy Big Brother" house as house challengers alongside previously evicted housemates.

The five duos that have survived the show so far are RaWi (Ralph De Leon and Will Ashley), DustBi (Dustin Yu and Bianca De Vera), BreKa (Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca), CharEs (Charlie Fleming and Esnyr), and AZVer (AZ Martinez and River Joseph).

