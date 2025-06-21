^

Entertainment

'Kulang budget ko!': Kara David cries while hugging Shuvee Entratra

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 21, 2025 | 11:18am
'Kulang budget ko!': Kara David cries while hugging Shuvee Entratra
Kara David and Shuvee Etrata
Kara David via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast journalist Kara David found herself in tears upon embracing recently evicted "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Shuvee Etrata.

Shuvee and her duo partner Klarisse de Guzman were the latest evictees on the ongoing "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" featuring artists from ABS-CBN and GMA Network.

Since their eviction the ShuKla tandem have been making media rounds, including Shuvee making a visit to the GMA News studio.

Kara learned Shuvee was in the studio and took the opportunity to grab a photo with her. Shuvee approached the broadcast journalist and shared a hug.

"Nag-download ako ng Maya para sa'yo!" Kara tearfully said. "Everyday bumuboto ako sa'yo!"

Shuvee initially apologized which surprised Kara, "Bakit ka nagso-sorry?! [Ako dapat] sorry kaunti lang nagastos, kulang pala yung budget ko!"

The ShuKla tandem reentered the "Pinoy Big Brother" house as house challengers alongside previously evicted housemates.

The five duos that have survived the show so far are RaWi (Ralph De Leon and Will Ashley), DustBi (Dustin Yu and Bianca De Vera), BreKa (Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca), CharEs (Charlie Fleming and Esnyr), and AZVer (AZ Martinez and River Joseph).

RELATED: ‘Brilliant talent’: Vice Ganda, Kara David react to Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzman ‘PBB’ exit

KARA DAVID

PINOY BIG BROTHER

SHUVEE

SHUVEE ETRATA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maxene Magalona confirms relationship with Geoff Gonzalez

Maxene Magalona confirms relationship with Geoff Gonzalez

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actress Maxene Magalona has confirmed her relationship with DJ and videographer Geoff Gonzalez, referring to him as her “partner”...
Entertainment
fbtw
World's first deal of its kind: Netflix to stream traditional TV content

World's first deal of its kind: Netflix to stream traditional TV content

18 hours ago
Netflix announced Wednesday a livestreaming and on-demand content agreement with French television group TF1, its first such...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Superman' stars, DC Studios co-heads sign autographs in Manila
play

WATCH: 'Superman' stars, DC Studios co-heads sign autographs in Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
The team behind DC Studios' upcoming film "Superman" had a ball meeting Filipino fans of the comic book character...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala were reportedly spotted together again, this time in Bonifacio...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Gunn in Manila: 'Superman a character for the world, the Philippines'
play

James Gunn in Manila: 'Superman a character for the world, the Philippines'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Superman" director James Gunn praised the enduring legacy of the Superman character, calling him a chracters for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kylie Padilla sad to see 'Sang'gre' incomplete after her 'Encantandia' exit

Kylie Padilla sad to see 'Sang'gre' incomplete after her 'Encantandia' exit

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla admitted feeling pain seeing her Sang'gre sisters Glaiza De Castro, Gabbi Garcia, and...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Superman' director James Gunn praises Filipino fans as world tour kicks off in Manila
play

'Superman' director James Gunn praises Filipino fans as world tour kicks off in Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The promotional world tour of DC Studios' "Superman" got off to an explosive start in Manila as Filipino fans...
Entertainment
fbtw
At 30, Daniel Padilla finds more purpose

At 30, Daniel Padilla finds more purpose

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
This proudly Cebuano brand placed its full trust in Daniel Padilla at a time when others may have hesitated.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Seducing Drake Palma&rsquo; stars share fave scenes from the Wattpad novel, series

‘Seducing Drake Palma’ stars share fave scenes from the Wattpad novel, series

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
From the mushy to the lighthearted scenes, the lead cast of “Seducing Drake Palma” shared their favorite parts...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Ezra to play OPM legend Mike Hanopol role in &lsquo;Jeproks: The Musical&rsquo;

David Ezra to play OPM legend Mike Hanopol role in ‘Jeproks: The Musical’

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
What makes a country’s musical theater vibrant and thriving are companies like Tanghalang Una Obra.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with