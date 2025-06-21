James Gunn, 'Superman' stars fascinated by Filipino love teams

MANILA, Philippines — The team behind DC Studios' upcoming movie "Superman" were taken by surprise about the popularity of love teams in the Philippines.

The film's director James Gunn, his fellow DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran, and "Superman" stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were in Manila for the first leg of the movie's promotional world tour.

During a press conference held in Taguig last June 20, the discussion centered on how the upcoming film centers around Superman's (Corenswet) early years as a hero and his relationship with Lois Lane (Brosnahan).

Host Justin Quirino quipped the latter dynamic reminded him of love teams which are huge in the Philippines, leading to Gunn asking what they were.

Quirino summarized the concept of love teams for the "Superman" team: Two actors are paired in projects and romantically linked for the rest of their lives.

Gunn appeared stunned by the explanation which had present local and regional media laughing.

Even Corenswet and Brosnahan were amused by the topic, and it took Corenswet a few seconds to grab Brosnahan's outstretched hand which earned more laughter from the crowd.

Toward the end of the press conference, Gunn said he hoped to return to the Philippines with both Corenswet and Brosnahan, joking that he would put their love team to a real test.

Some popular love teams in the Philippines include Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo, Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta, Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal, and Barbie Forteza and David Licauco.

"Superman" premieres in Philippine cinemas on July 9.

