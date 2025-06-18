^

Kris Aquino amused with edited video of her with Bato dela Rosa on Holy Spirit

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 18, 2025 | 1:42pm
Kris Aquino amused with edited video of her with Bato dela Rosa on Holy Spirit
Kris Aquino at the launch of her makeup line in collaboration with Ever Bilena
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino reacted to the viral video that shows Senator Bato dela Rosa's statement about being guided by the Holy Spirit that was edited with her old video. 

According to her friend Dindo Balares, Kris was watching the video when he visited her. 

"Cute ang ngiti ni Kris habang may pinapanood sa celfone pag-sungaw ng mukha ko sa pintuan ng room niya, para sabihing luto na ang ipinaglambing niyang chicken curry.

"May nagpadala pala sa kanya ng viral video ni Sen. Ronald 'Bato' de la Rosa na binabanggit nitong, 'I am not a lawyer, nag-iisip lang. I am just guided by the Holy Spirit.'

"Dinugtungan ito ng lumang clip na sinasabi naman ni Kris na, 'I'll wait for the Holy Spirit to guide me. Idinamay ko pa ang Holy Spirit!' Sabay tawa sa sarili.

“Aliw na aliw si Kris, at nakakahawa ang masayang reaction niya sa video."

Kris then turned emotional when she read the caption of the video: "Nakaka-miss si Krisy."

Fans of the host-actress, who is currently battling several auto-immune diseases, fondly call her many names, among which is Krissy. 

"Tinamaan ako, Kuya Dindo. People do not realize how much I miss the old me…" Kris said. 

"But I am human and it hurts so much," she added. 

RELATED‘He did not love me’: Kris Aquino opens up on failed romance with doctor

BATO DELA ROSA

KRIS AQUINO
