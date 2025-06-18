^

Entertainment

The CompanY at 40: A nostalgia trip with a sweet reunion and P-pop surprise

Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
June 18, 2025 | 12:00am
The CompanY at 40: A nostalgia trip with a sweet reunion and P-pop surprise
Moy and Annie share the stage with fellow original members Kathleen Villalon, Tetet Tolentino, Max Aviola, Febe Pantoja and Reuben Laurente to sing San Ka Man Naroroon, paired with a video of their 1986 performance of the song on ‘Paco Park Presents.’
Photo by Yan Caringal

You’d think that The CompanY’s 40th anniversary concert last Saturday at Solaire’s The Theatre wouldn’t be complete without Everlasting Love.

Released in 1991, it was their first pop radio hit from the debut album “Yon Na,” and it changed everything for the group, who had been hustling for five years prior. Not only was it a commercial success, it also earned them multiple accolades, including their first Gold Record award.

So when the country’s premier vocal group — Moy Ortiz, Annie Quintos, Sweet Plantado and OJ Mariano — announced they were skipping Everlasting Love on their most important night yet, some audience members might have felt a bit disappointed.

Truth is, the group hasn’t been able to perform it for two years now. “The song was — and still is — a huge blessing to us,” Sweet said. “Sadly, we can no longer perform our first hit because circumstances have prohibited us from doing so. We haven’t sung the song in two years, and we miss it.”

‘Asia’s premier vocal group’ The CompanY — made up of Moy Ortiz, Annie Quintos, OJ Mariano and Sweet Plantado — turns 40 with a concert at The Theatre at Solaire.
Photos by Yan Caringal

If there was any disappointment, it didn’t last — or even show. As The CompanY had the audience, instead, singing along to a 30-year-old video performance of Everlasting Love with National Artist Ryan “Mr. C” Cayabyab on piano, while they did a live counterpoint: You and Me Baby, a Moy Ortiz original written as a tribute to the “everlasting love” of their fans.

It was a touching moment that still stayed in tune with the night’s feel-good, “no-tears” tone, thanks to Moy’s friendly reminders before anyone could even begin to get emotional.

And feel-good, even funny, moments came aplenty. The concert was really a celebration and a thanksgiving. But even after four decades, the group remains in awe of their journey. “We are celebrating 40 years tonight because four very different people deliberately made a choice to stay together,” Annie said onstage. “And just like in life — and in music — we are always better and stronger together.”

Early in the show, they debuted Sabay, a song written especially for them by US-based singer-songwriter Nar Cabico, referencing some of their biggest hits. Along with the opening number All Night Celebrate, it’s part of the Company40 EP, which was also launched during the concert.

The group performs signature revivals and original pop classics, spanning decades and generations.

Honoring the past

But before they fully went on “celebrating the now” and “pressing on to the future,” The CompanY revisited their roots. Their name was inspired by the 1970 Stephen Sondheim musical “Company.” They started as an eight-member group and got their first break after being handpicked by Mr. C to be backup singers for Celeste Legaspi’s “Komiks Konsiyerto” at the CCP.

This trivia set the stage for one of the night’s most creative segments: an OPM medley where the group only did backup vocals, allowing the audience the rare opportunity to take the spotlight as “lead singers.”

The setlist also featured songs written by industry friends Babsie Molina and Edith Gallardo, such as Sana Nga (Ikaw Na), Kung Kailan Pa, as well as Pakisabi Na Lang (co-written with Moy), a track rejected for Raymond Lauchengco’s album. “Hindi pumasa. Thank God!” Moy quipped.

The CompanY continued the trip down the memory lane through signature revivals and original pop classics, spanning decades and generations — all while poking fun at their longevity. “We started out as ‘favorite ko kayo,’ then became ‘favorite kayo ng ate at kuya ko,’ then ‘favorite kayo ni Mama at Papa’ — and now we’re headed toward ‘favorite kayo ni Lola at Lolo ko!’” Sweet joked.

They also reflected on how they’ve survived the trends — from the alternative era to revivals, acoustic, bossa nova and now, even P-pop, led by acts like SB19 and BINI.

“We just wanted to ask, would you still support The CompanY if we tried P-pop?” they teased, before presenting their P-pop act, Co.40, and the song Bente, a cheeky nod to senior citizen discounts. The number, complete with dance choreography, was one of the evening’s standouts, earning a mid-show standing ovation. “Take a picture of this (the standing ovation), then post it, make it viral!” they jokingly urged the audience.

The CompanY credits National Artist Ryan Cayabyab with their first break in the industry via Celeste Legaspi’s ‘Komiks Konsiyerto’ at the CCP.

Also spotlighted were the solo careers of Sweet and OJ, who joined the group in 1999 and 2014, respectively, by letting them perform pieces from their theater work. “We believe the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” said Moy. “We support each other’s individual projects and passions. We’re proud that OJ and Sweet have built careers in theater and film outside of The CompanY.”

Other crowd-pleasers were a disco-themed segment featuring a song dedicated to plantitos and plantitas, and their own take on BINI’s Pantropiko. But the most nostalgic part came when original members Kathleen Villalon, Tetet Tolentino, Max Aviola, Febe Pantoja and Reuben Laurente joined Moy and Annie for San Ka Man Naroroon, their “Paco Park Presents” debut from 1986.

Aside from the OGs, a theater ensemble and dance crew Terra, the concert had no “special guest artists.” But some of the industry’s VIPs came to support as audience members, including Jose Mari Chan, Buboy Garovillo, Nannette Inventor, Jamie Rivera, Gino Padilla, Aicelle Santos and National Artist Ricky Lee.

Backing The CompanY were Beth Martin, their musical director since early ’90s, with Lawrence Nolan (drums), Jay Agustin (keyboards 2), Caloy Herrera (electric bass) and Noel Santiago (guitar). Director was Paolo Valenciano, fresh from SB19’s “Simula at Wakas,” with GA Fallarme on visuals and John Batalla on lighting. The concert was produced by Stages and co-presented by M-WELL.

“The CompanY40” concert ended with the crowd on their feet. In the encore, things came full circle as the man who gave them their big break, Mr. C, joined them onstage to accompany them on piano as they performed ‘Sang Tawag Mo Lang, a song he gave them when they transitioned into a quartet.

Overall, it hit all the right notes — nostalgic, current and forward-looking — offering moments not found in other shows. What made it truly special, though, was the gratitude that was felt from start to finish.

“Tonight is literally a dream come true for us,” said Moy. “We lived to see this milestone because God said yes and our audience said yes.”

THE COMPANY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cocoy Laurel, stage and film actor, dies at 72

Cocoy Laurel, stage and film actor, dies at 72

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Cocoy Laurel, Nora Aunor's former love team partner, passed away. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo expresses support for immigrants amid ICE raids

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo expresses support for immigrants amid ICE raids

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Filipino-American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo expressed her support for the protests in Los Angeles condemning raids...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Mamma Mia&rsquo; dreams come true in Santorini

‘Mamma Mia’ dreams come true in Santorini

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
The second stop on our European summer adventure was the breathtaking country of Greece.
Entertainment
fbtw
Action star Victor Neri earns law degree at 49

Action star Victor Neri earns law degree at 49

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Actor Victor Neri earned his Juris Doctor degree after graduating law from the University of Bohol. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Cesar Montano happy for ex Sunshine Cruz, Atong Ang's relationship

Cesar Montano happy for ex Sunshine Cruz, Atong Ang's relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Actor Cesar Montano has no qualms with his ex-wife Sunshine Cruz's relationship with businessman Atong Ang, stressing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maja Salvador, Cassy Legaspi highlight G-Force's 20th anniversary concert

Maja Salvador, Cassy Legaspi highlight G-Force's 20th anniversary concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
G-Force marked its 20th anniversary with the "G-Force Project 2025" concert held last June 11 in the Mall...
Entertainment
fbtw
Main doctor charged in Matthew Perry overdose to plead guilty

Main doctor charged in Matthew Perry overdose to plead guilty

17 hours ago
Five people have been charged over Perry's death.
Entertainment
fbtw
Does social media affect mainstream journalists? Kara and Sandra weigh in

Does social media affect mainstream journalists? Kara and Sandra weigh in

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Kara David and Sandra Aguinaldo are among the seasoned broadcast journalists in the News and Public Affairs department of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mindanaoan beauty queens dominate Bb. Pilipinas 2025

Mindanaoan beauty queens dominate Bb. Pilipinas 2025

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The beauty queens from Mindanao dominated the Binibining Pilipinas 2025 coronation night held Sunday at the Smart Araneta...
Entertainment
fbtw
100 million streams later, Amiel Sol still can&rsquo;t believe it

100 million streams later, Amiel Sol still can’t believe it

By Lyka Nicart | 1 day ago
Rising OPM artist Amiel Sol had no expectations that his hit single Sa Bawat Sandali, or any of his songs would chart. He...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with