Maja Salvador, Cassy Legaspi highlight G-Force's 20th anniversary concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 17, 2025 | 10:44am
G-Force with Maja Salvador
MANILA, Philippines — G-Force, the dance group founded by celebrity choreographer Georcelle "Teacher Georcelle" Dapat-Sy, marked its 20th anniversary with the "G-Force Project 2025" concert held last June 11 in the Mall of Asia Arena.

Hundreds of performers, including celebrities Maja Salvador and Cassy Legaspi who are both mentees of Teacher Georcelle, danced onstage in a spectacular show that was witnessed by close to 2,000 attendees.

Other performers included international choreographers Ben Tovale and Laurence Kaiwai, G-Force teachers led by Teacher Georcelle herself, and over 700 students of the four G-Force Dance Centers.

There were over 30 dance production numbers spanning various genres, with student. dancers between the ages of 4 and 71.

The concert culminated with all the performers dancing to the song "I'm G" and audience members following the choreography from their own spots.

Spotted in the audience were news anchor Iya Villania and her husband, TV host Drew Arellano, and social media sensation Niana Guerrero.

Maja, who was a teenager when Teacher Georcelle first taught her dance moves, was thrilled to be part of the exhilarating show. 

"I am happy na kapag may ganitong G-Force Project ay naiimbitahan tayo. I can't say no to them," Maja said.

Teacher Georcelle was extremely happy with the show and the people's response.

"It's a humbling and deeply fulfilling experience," she said. "What started as a movement has become a national force — not just in dance, but also in culture. I've realized that consistency in passion and purpose creates legacy. G-Force has become a platform for transformation — of lives, careers and mindsets."

While G-Force continues to promote expression, discipline and confidence through its dance workshops, it also going to embark on other very special initiatives.

These include a dance retreat, a workshop series in Canada, and another dance concert at The Theatre at Solaire on July 20.

"G-Force will continue to be a cultural movement — integrating more technology, wellness, and global collaborations. But at its core, we will always be about people — helping the next generation move not just with rhythm, but with purpose," Teacher Georcelle ended. 

