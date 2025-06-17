Does social mediaaffect mainstream journalists? Kara and Sandra weigh in

Kara David and Sandra Aguinaldo are among the seasoned broadcast journalists in the News and Public Affairs department of GMA Network. They deliver news and share information with honesty and clarity, regardless of the issue’s sensitivity. They also present outstanding documentary stories that tackle issues without exaggeration, offering viewers a clear understanding of specific topics.

These days, people not only rely on television newscasts but also on the information they come across on social media, which spreads at lightning speed, yet without a guarantee of its veracity. Thus, it has become a breeding ground for the dissemination of fake news as stories can be manipulated and spread quickly.

Does social media affect mainstream journalists?

Kara and Sandra admitted to having had initial misgivings about the credibility of the information disseminated on social media.

“Honestly, at first, all of us in legacy media feared entering social media. It was like we had this mindset na mababaw lang ‘yan, TikTok lang ‘yan,” began Kara, dubbed on TikTok as the Queen of Potential Sound.

“But we realized that social media is another platform for the truth. So, why not pollute it (with truth) if it’s another platform to reach your audience? I looked at it that way. When I teach my students, I always tell them that there should be no changes in the principles of journalism just because there’s a change in platform. Kung paano mo kinukwento ang katotohanan sa TV, sa radyo, sa dyaryo, ganoon rin dapat sa TikTok, sa Instagram, sa Facebook, sa YouTube,” added Kara, also a professor at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

Sandra recalled that at first, Twitter was the only platform that was somewhat news-oriented. Later, she noticed that many people turned to Facebook and TikTok for news. “They’re getting the news there, so I entered social media because I wanted them to have an alternative. Of course, our news platforms are now also on social media.”

It is undeniable that both legacy media and social media have their advantages and disadvantages. The former lacks immediacy, engagement and instant reaction from people as opposed to the latter.

Stories on social media reach a wider audience quickly, but legacy media guarantees credible news and information. Every detail is thoroughly fact-checked. If social media can also apply the same processes in news selection, then it will be good for all.

Fake news creates confusion and damages reputation. Everyone should learn to determine the truth.

“Yes, one must have a healthy dose of skepticism,” said Kara.

“Imagine, how many people would share online. Ang bilis kumalat kaya ingat na ingat kami,” remarked Sandra.

I asked Kara and Sandra if becoming a journalist was their childhood dream, to which they replied with fascinating stories. Kara said she dreamt of becoming an actress and a beauty queen.

“I had acting lessons, and Gelli de Belen was my classmate. I would take her place whenever she was sick. But it didn’t prosper even after I attended acting workshops,” Kara amusingly recalled.

She, too, was determined to become a beauty queen. Hence, Kara underwent training with former beauty queen Abbygale Arenas to exude poise and project an effective body language. She also underwent training sessions with Anthony Pangilinan to learn how to craft and articulate impactful responses during the Q&A portion.

“My teacher told me that I am intelligent, and I speak with sense pero hindi daw ako very queenly kumilos,” laughed Kara. Her early aspirations helped her develop a creative flair that she now brings to her reports and teaching.

Sandra, meanwhile, reflected on her innate curiosity and love for information, qualities that naturally drew her to the field of news reporting.

“Medyo maligalig ang panahon noon. So, I would always read newspapers, and I would be awakened by the AM radio. Minsan, ‘yung boses ni Joe Taruc ang gumigising sa akin sa umaga.”

Both women emphasized the importance of adaptability, particularly when navigating the ever-evolving media landscape.