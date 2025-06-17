Mindanaoan beauty queens dominate Bb. Pilipinas 2025

Katrina Anne and Annabelle Mae are joined by (from left) second runner-up Kathleen Enid Espenido of Siargao and first runner-up Dalia Varde Khattab of Las Piñas during the coronation night.

The beauty queens from Mindanao dominated the Binibining Pilipinas 2025 coronation night held Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Katrina Anne Johnson of Davao Province was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2025, while Annabelle Mae McDonnell of Iligan City was named Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2025. Both received P1 million in cash, among other prizes.

“He’s Into Her” actress and Las Piñas representative Dalia Varde Khattab placed first runner-up while Kathleen Enid Espenido from Siargao ranked second runner-up.

Johnson, 27, is a licensed pharmacist who previously bagged first runner-up in the Bb. Pilipinas 2023. She also won the Best in Evening Gown and Bb. Dunkin awards during Sunday night’s finals.

In the question-and-answer segment, she was asked, “Lies told 1,000 times become the truth. What is your reaction to this statement now that fake news pollutes and corrupts our society more than ever?”

Katrina Anne Johnson of Davao Province is named Bb. Pilipinas International 2025, with Bb. Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra passing her the crown. Annabelle Mae McDonnell of Iligan City is crowned Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2025, with Miss Globe 2023 second runner-up Jasmin Bungay presenting her with the award.

She firmly answered, “Well, I think social media (or) the internet is such a blessing to all of us because it allows us to create a community online with people from all around the world. But yes, fake news is a rampant issue nowadays, and to be honest with you, I think the best way that we can combat that is to make sure that we’re educating people on how to discern information. We need to be aware, we need to regulate and make our online communities a safe space for everyone.”

In an earlier interview with The STAR, Johnson said she joined the pageant again because she felt like she had “an unfinished business.”

“I didn’t wanna live my life with what-ifs. I knew that this would be my last year to join if I did want to so I wanna take advantage of it. So it’s just really just me taking a leap of faith, giving it everything I have,” she said.

McDonnell, on the other hand, was queried during the Q&A about a woman who went viral after emerging from a drainage hole. She was asked, “If you can spend time with her, what insights or lessons do you wish to gain from the circumstances that led to her life condition?”

“Speaking as someone who experienced involuntary hunger and malnourishment at the age of 15, I say that I wish you never go hungry another night,” McDonnell began her response.

“I think that when you hit rock bottom, don’t despair and don’t use that as your identity, but rather use rock bottom as your launch pad. I have done exactly that. I have sold bread, I’ve sold ukay-ukay clothes, and all the rakets (side jobs) just to survive and support my family. You can do it as long as you believe in the beauty of your dreams.”

McDonnell is an MQuest talent who bagged Miss Charm 2023 first runner-up and Miss Universe Philippines 2022 first runner-up. She also earned the Bb. Philippine Airlines special award at the just-concluded Bb. Pilipinas pageant.

A breadwinner at the age of 15, McDonnell told this paper in an earlier chat that “it costs a lot to join a beauty pageant, especially a national one.” She overcame her financial challenges through working various jobs and networking.

“I never based my self-worth on my net worth,” she stated. “I visit on my network, so I’m really grateful to have Aces & Queens as a camp because they train us for free. It’s an advocacy-based organization.

“But moreover, through my work as an event host and a model, I’ve met so many great creatives that have been willing to give a helping hand throughout my Binibining Pilipinas journey. And I’d say it’s still fair to spend a little bit on pageants because we still have to pay the creative teams that really support us as well. Let’s normalize supporting the creative industry, fashion industry, make-up artist and hair industry.”

The other special awards were given to Khattab (Bb. Urban Smiles and Best in Swimsuit); Espenido (Bb. Pizza Hut); Jercy Raine Cruz (Bb. Playtime); Alyssa Mildred Villariña (Manila Bulletin Readers’ Choice Award); Blessie Villablanca (Best in National Costume); Cyril Reign M. Nulud (Bb. Friendship), and Francesca Abalajon (Face of Binibini).

The panel of judges include Urban Smiles president Ralph Figueroa delas Alas, Bb. Pilipinas International 1986 Alice Dixson, reigning Miss International Thanh Thuy, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board chair Lala Sotto, Miss Globe 2024 Diana Moreno, fashion designer Francis Libiran, and chairman of the board, Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) executive director Conchitina Bernardo. The BPCI executive committee is composed of Vida Doria, Victoria Fores and Pia Ojeda.

Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Universe 2014 finalist MJ Lastimosa, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa served as the hosts of the evening.

P-pop kings SB19 serenaded the candidates with their tracks Moonlight and I Want You during the evening gown portion.