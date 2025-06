John Lloyd Cruz pens heartfelt message for son Elias to celebrate Father's Day

Actor John Lloyd Cruz spends time with his son Elias.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Lloyd Cruz thanked his son Elias and greeted himself and his father on Father's Day.

John Lloyd said that he is ready to fight for his son with actress Ellen Adarna in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Happy Father’s Day sa atin, anak. Salamat dumating ka at pinatunayang pwede maging buo bagamat hindi magkasama," he said.

“Araw-araw, pinaglalaban ‘ko. Araw-araw kaya ko mamatay para sa’yo. Salamat anak. Wala na ‘kong mahihiling pa bilang ama. Enjoy ka today,” he added.

He also greeted all the fathers celebrating their special day.

“HFD to us. Happy Father’s Day sa lahat ng mga amang hindi sumusuko sa pamilya. Inspirasyon kayo sa aming mag-ama,” he said.

In another post, John Lloyd also greeted his dad on Father's Day.

“Hanep na buhay 'to, salamat po walang uri ng tagumpay, parangal, kapangyarihan tatapat dito," he said.

“Ito ang success sa tulad ko. Salamat sa erpat ko, kundi sa kanya, wala itong larawan na ‘to. Happy Father’s Day, Daddy.

“This is our best year. Paboritong biyaya ko ang makasama ka at maka-kwentuhan kahit minsan. Salamat nandyan ka. Salamat hindi ka madrama.”

