Catriona Gray reacts to netizens 'shipping' her with Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 1:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray reacted to social media users "shipping" her with Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto. 

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Catriona said that they just followed each other on Instagram and it has no meaning. 

"Follow-an lang. Mutuals lang," she said. 

Catriona said that she was surprised that fans are linking her to Vico. 

"There's really not much more than a mutual follow," she said.

Recently, social media users have began "shipping" Vico and Catriona after they followed each other on Instagram.

Many online users said that Vico and Catriona suit each other because of their looks and brains. 

"Catriona and Vico are the epitome of class and they both speak good in public," an Internet user said.

Some Internet users, meanwhile, said that maybe Catriona has projects in Pasig and it is the reason why she followed Vico on Instagram. 

Catriona has a condominium unit she calls "Casa De Gray" in Pasig.

Vico Sotto, Catriona Gray follow each other on Instagram; fans start to 'ship'

