â€˜PBBâ€™ ex-housemate Vince Maristela joins â€˜Encantadia Sangâ€™greâ€™Â 

‘PBB’ ex-housemate Vince Maristela joins ‘Encantadia Sang’gre’

MANILA, Philippines — Even Vince Maristela was rooting for Shuvee Etrata and Klarisse de Guzman for “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.”

Vince told the press after the June 8 presscon for “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre” that he was rooting for the latest pair who exited the house at Saturday night’s eviction episode.

Vince was present at the presscon as part of the large cast of the show, premiering tomorrow night right after the nightly newscast “24 Oras” on GMA-7.

It is no suprise since he and Shuvee were not only fellow housemates of the latest season of “PBB,” but they are also co-stars in “Sang’gre.”

While Shuvee plays one of the villain warriors, Vince plays a mortal character in the show. In the trailer, he is seen crying and berating Terra (played by Bianca Umali), who is considered the pre-destined savior of Encantadia under the harsh rule of Mitena (Rhian Ramos).

Vince, who made news on his entry inside the house last month, said that all is well between him and another ex-housemate Josh.

“Oo. Okay po talaga kami ni Josh lalo na ngayong nasa labas na kami,” he told reporters.

He also chose to see the positives regarding his stint inside the famous TV house, including the bashings he received in the earlier part of the show.

“Para sa akin din po ano siya lesson siya for me. For me kasama din siya sa ‘PBB’ journey ko. Ang ‘PBB’ po, teleserye ng totoong buhay. For me, kasama ‘yun sa character ko e, ‘yung arc ko as Vince doon sa ‘PBB’house. Sobrang thankful lang din ako na na-redeem ko ‘yung sarili ko hanggang dulo,” Vince said.

RELATED: ‘Wala silang ulam sa loob’: Shuvee Etrata, Klarisse de Guzman’s ‘PBB’ exit shock viewers