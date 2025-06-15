Julie Anne and Rayver are the biggest fans of Clashers

Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz come together again as Clash Masters of the brand-new season of ‘The Clash,’ airing Sundays after ‘Bubble Gang.’ The original GMA singing competition doesn’t only allow Julie Anne and Rayver to help viewers and The Clashers navigate the show but also allows them to admire and cheer on Pinoy talents. They advise the contestants to be consistent, creative and determined.

Along with the Clash graduates and judges, Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz are also the faces of “The Clash,” an original singing talent competition and program from GMA. They are again in their familiar territory and tasks as Clash Masters every Sunday night at 7:15 after “Bubble Gang” on GMA.

They help viewers navigate the show and join The Clashers every step of their journeys.

Since they are privy to the goings-on behind the scenes and onscreen, Julie Anne and Rayver also take on the role of The Clashers’ admirers and supporters.

“Tsaka kami yung ano No. 1 fan nila ‘pag kumakanta na sila… (besides, we’re their No. 1 fan when they go on stage and perform),” said Rayver in a recent recent press conference. “We’re so proud of them (as we watch them) from the sidelines.”

Julie Anne watches The Clashers perform and listens to their songs, after a repartee or introducing a segment, as is the hosts’ wont.

Being TV performers and personalities themselves, Julie Anne and Rayver know the difference having a support system makes and creates, especially since this year’s edition of “The Clash” seems a notch higher in terms of excitement and newness.

“It’s one of the few things that televiewers can watch for this season,” said Julie Anne, who was referring to The Clashers, the new contestants, and The Clashbackers, the returning contenders. The two sets of contestants will compete in their level first and eventually have a sing-off with someone from the other group. “Besides, the clash between the Clashers and The Clashbackers, what makes it more exciting are the pasabog or surprises and mechanics that Clashers don’t expect. Personally, we will also be surprised about how the competition goes.”

Adding to that thrilling atmosphere is the belief that every Clasher will give his or her “100 and 10 percent” in each round and performance, said she. With the expectation from the contestants to offer something fresh and new, Julie Anne shared, “Talagang mapapa-wow yung Clash panel namin (The Clash panel will really get wow). And I think that’s what makes the show really, you know, extraordinary kasi kakaiba talaga yung talent ng mga Pilipino (because Pinoy talent is unique).”

The Clash panel is composed of Ai-Ai delas Alas, Christian Bautista and Lani Misalucha.

“We’re just very, very happy to have this kind of competition, an original by GMA, of course, it will really provide opportunities to singers and artists in the country, not only here, but also all over the world,” added she.

Aside from the ones mentioned by Julie Anne, Rayver said The Clash has a new stage and the challenges The Clashers and The Clashbackers will face. An example is instead of going head-to-head with singers from another group, they will compete first in their level.

Some contestants were randomly chosen to sing for a showdown during the media call and the Clash Masters were also asked about the talents from the two Clash groups, the Asia’s Limitless Star said, “Equally kasi po… we really try to keep the balance as Clash Masters. Talagang lahat sila ay magagaling equally (they are all equally good). So, it depends now on The Clash panel, kung sino ang bet nila (like, who gets their attention and impresses them).”

Clash Masters Julie Anne and Rayver can definitely relate to the journey of The Clashers as dreamers, who aspire to break into the entertainment industry and make a name for themselves.

But what is required to make the latter’s attempt successful is, as Rayver shared, “Kailangan kasi na meron talaga is consistency and creativity kasi alam naman nating lahat sila na very unique yung boses (they have to show consistency and creativity in their performance since we know that they all have very unique voices). They are so good (at what they do) but for me, consistency (will make a difference) and (knowing) how to make themselves separate (or stand out) from others.”

With their experience in showbiz and insights about it, The Clashers can learn a lot from the Clash Masters.

“That’s why as much as we can, we really try to, you know, share kung ano man yung na-experience namin nung nag-uumpisa pa lamang din kami (what we experienced when we were starting out) and we really want to like encourage them para talagang ma-reach nila yung mga goals nila (for them to reach their goals),” said Julie Anne. “Siyempre, ‘wag silang susuko kahit anong mangyari (of course, they should never give up whatever happens).”

(Please watch “The Clash” every Sunday on GMA.)