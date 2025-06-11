Viva denies Xian Lim, Louise delos Reyes have baby together

MANILA, Philippines — Viva Artists Agency (VAA) denied that their artists, Xian Lim and Louise delos Reyes, have a child together.

Viva released a statement on its social media platforms calling the issue a fake news.

“There are rumors circulating online, which suggest that two of our artists, Louise delos Reyes and Xian Lim, have a child together," Viva said.

"These rumors are completely false and are, in fact, libelous," it added.

The artist agency also called out the use of the photo of a minor in the post.

“In what we see as an attempt to gain more attention, as ‘clickbait,’ some of these posts also include a photo of a minor.

“This is an invasion of privacy and is inappropriate, irresponsible, exploitative, and in poor taste.

“We ask that the public refrain from spreading or engaging with malicious and false information, and remind all to be discerning of content posted online.”

Xian and Louise starred in the 2019 film "Hanggang Kailan."

Xian is currently in a relationship with Iris Lee, while Louise is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend.

