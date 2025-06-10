^

Barbie Forteza enters 'Pinoy Big Brother' house as celebrity guest

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 6:14pm
Barbie Forteza enters 'Pinoy Big Brother' house as celebrity guest
Barbie Forteza sports a bob as seen on her Instagram post on April 5, 2025.
Barbie Forteza via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Barbie Forteza is the newest celebrity house guest of reality competition series "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition."

The social media pages of the show revealed on Tuesday, June 10, that Barbie has entered the iconic Bahay ni Kuya.

This comes on the heels of fellow Kapuso artist Heart Evangelista's brief visit to the "Pinoy Big Brother" house.

Past celebrity house guests with brief stints in the house include Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, Charo Santos and Dingdong Dantes to promote projects.

Other celebrity guests stayed at least a night in the house like Donny Pangilinan, Korean star Kim Jisoo, Michelle Dee, BINI members Stacey and Jhoanna, and Barbie's BarDa love team partner David Licauco.

Fans can still send in their votes to save any of the following duos: AZ Martinez and River Joseph, Dustin Yu and Bianca de Vera, and Shuvee Etrata and Klarisse de Guzman.

The other final duos are Ralph de Leon and Will Ashley, Mika Salamanca and Brent Manalo, and Esnyr Ranollo and Charlie Fleming.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista's 'PBB' appearance draws flak from Internet users

BARBIE FORTEZA

PINOY BIG BROTHER
