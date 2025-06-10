^

Anthony Jennings admits to stalking ex on social media, other love life regrets

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 1:50pm
File photo shows Anthony Jennings meeting the press back in February 2024
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Anthony Jennings opened up about his past dealings with romance, including stalking an ex on social media.

Jennings and his "Incognito" co-star Ian Veneracion participated in a lie detector challenge where the former was hooked up to a polygraph machine and asked several questions by Veneracion.

Toward the end of the challenge, Veneracion began asking Jennings relationship-related questions such as if his heart was happy, the which the younger actor said "no."

Veneracion followed up by asking if there was anyone currently making his co-star happy but Jennings repeated his answer.

Both answers were cleared as the truth by the professional interpreting the machine.

"Have you ever stalk an ex-girlfriend on social media?" Veneracion then asked.

Jennings initially answered "no" again, but after some prodding by Veneracion changed his answer to "yes."

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, na-scroll ko lang ganun, okay lang ba 'yun? Lumabas eh!," Jennings said to which Veneracion quipped back, "Sige na, wag ka na magmalinis, sa presinto ka magpaliwanag!"

Jennings answered "yes" to having his heart broken in the past and "no" to having regrets about his love life, however the latter reponse was flagged was false.

"Siguro, but I try to accept it," Jennings said after some pondering.

Last last year Jennings was involved a controversial scandal after the actor's ex-girlfriend revealed on social media Jennings repeatedly cheated on her with another "Incognito" co-star Maris Racal.

Both Jennings and Racal admitted to wrongdoings and for a time retreated from the public eye, slowly stepping out again to promote projects such as "Incognito." —Video from ABS-CBN YouTube channel

RELATEDAnthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend exposes actor's alleged infidelity with Maris Racal

