Heart Evangelista latest A-list houseguest of â€˜PBB Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™

Heart Evangelista latest A-list houseguest of ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’

Photo lifted from the Instagram account of Heart Evangelista.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and fashion maven Heart Evangelista will be the latest houseguest of popular reality TV show “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.”

The actress's entry into the house was announced earlier today through the show’s official social media platforms.

Heart follows other celebrity houseguests who have entered the Pinoy Big Brother house, with recent appearances including Bianca Umali and Jane de Leon.

Other A-list stars who briefly joined the housemates include Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, Charo Santos and Dingdong Dantes. These celebrities interacted with housemates for a short time while promoting their respective films, "My Love Will Make You Disappear" and "Only We Know."

Some celebrity houseguests, meanwhile, stayed inside the Pinoy Big Brother house for several days, including Donny Pangilinan, David Licauco, Korean star Kim Jisoo, Michelle Dee and BINI members Stacey and Jhoanna.

RELATED: Ralph-Will, Shuvee-Klang, Mika-Brent make final duos of ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’