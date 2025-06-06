Alden Richardsâ€™ directorial debut â€˜Out of Orderâ€™ to premiere at Vietnam film festival

Alden Richards’ directorial debut ‘Out of Order’ to premiere at Vietnam film festival

Kapuso star Alden Richards is stepping behind the camera for the first time as he makes his directorial debut while also starring in his upcoming film “Out of Order.”

The film was announced on Wednesday, June 4, in the social media pages of his talent management, GMA Sparkle, which also revealed its official poster and credited the actor under his real name, Richard Faulkerson Jr.

Producing through his own company, Myriad, in collaboration with Viva Films, Alden will star in the film alongside seasoned actor Nonie Buencamino and Viva artist Heaven Peralejo.

Also joining Richards are Soliman Cruz, Nicco Manalo, Joyce Ching and Andrea del Rosario, with special appearances by Francine Garcia and Yayo Aguila, as seen in the movie’s poster.

“Out of Order” is scheduled to make its world premiere in the competition section of the 3rd Da Nang Asian Film Festival in Vietnam, running from June 29 to July 5.

In a mediacon back in March, Alden said that “Out of Order” was set to compete in several film festivals before it heads to a streaming platform.

“Yung project na nagawa ko na po, which is already done, is ‘Out of Order’ which is coming out this year,” he said.

“And I am really proud to say that it’s gonna be competing in four international film festivals this year also before we air it on Netflix.”

Viva executive Vincent del Rosario had earlier praised Alden’s directing debut, saying, “We’re really glad we got the chance to work with such a popular actor, and you’ll see — he’s also a talented director, because we’ve seen the film.”

Alden, on the other hand, previously shared with The STAR Viva’s level of involvement in the project, as well as his experience of directing Heaven. “When we proposed po to Viva, line production, they said yes. But they gave us full control to do everything, from scripting to cast and shoot locations,” he shared.

“And then when I said I’ll be directing it, they also agreed. So the story came first before the cast. The only thing certain during the brainstorming was my role as lead in the film. Then eventually, as a courtesy to Viva and GMA, we asked for a list of actors who could star in the film, and from the choices, the team agreed that we should give Heaven a chance for this film.

“True enough, when we finished the film, her acting had a different grit. May dating (she has presence) and she knows what she’s doing. When I presented the concept to her, the next day, I was surprised because, as we were just planning to schedule an immersion at the QC Hall of Justice, she had already done her personal immersion at the San Juan Hall of Justice.

“We need actors like that because they really focus on the project, and they don’t treat it as just fly-by-night projects.”