^

Entertainment

Alden Richards’ directorial debut ‘Out of Order’ to premiere at Vietnam film festival

Patricia Dela Roca - The Philippine Star
June 6, 2025 | 12:00am
Alden Richardsâ€™ directorial debut â€˜Out of Orderâ€™ to premiere at Vietnam film festival
Producing through his own company, Myriad, in collaboration with Viva Films, Alden Richards will star in the film alongside seasoned actor Nonie Buencamino and Viva artist Heaven Peralejo.
STAR / File

Kapuso star Alden Richards is stepping behind the camera for the first time as he makes his directorial debut while also starring in his upcoming film “Out of Order.”

The film was announced on Wednesday, June 4, in the social media pages of his talent management, GMA Sparkle, which also revealed its official poster and credited the actor under his real name, Richard Faulkerson Jr.

Producing through his own company, Myriad, in collaboration with Viva Films, Alden will star in the film alongside seasoned actor Nonie Buencamino and Viva artist Heaven Peralejo.

Also joining Richards are Soliman Cruz, Nicco Manalo, Joyce Ching and Andrea del Rosario, with special appearances by Francine Garcia and Yayo Aguila, as seen in the movie’s poster.

“Out of Order” is scheduled to make its world premiere in the competition section of the 3rd Da Nang Asian Film Festival in Vietnam, running from June 29 to July 5.

In a mediacon back in March, Alden said that “Out of Order” was set to compete in several film festivals before it heads to a streaming platform.

“Yung project na nagawa ko na po, which is already done, is ‘Out of Order’ which is coming out this year,” he said.

“And I am really proud to say that it’s gonna be competing in four international film festivals this year also before we air it on Netflix.”

Viva executive Vincent del Rosario had earlier praised Alden’s directing debut, saying, “We’re really glad we got the chance to work with such a popular actor, and you’ll see — he’s also a talented director, because we’ve seen the film.”

Alden, on the other hand, previously shared with The STAR Viva’s level of involvement in the project, as well as his experience of directing Heaven. “When we proposed po to Viva, line production, they said yes. But they gave us full control to do everything, from scripting to cast and shoot locations,” he shared.

“And then when I said I’ll be directing it, they also agreed. So the story came first before the cast. The only thing certain during the brainstorming was my role as lead in the film. Then eventually, as a courtesy to Viva and GMA, we asked for a list of actors who could star in the film, and from the choices, the team agreed that we should give Heaven a chance for this film.

“True enough, when we finished the film, her acting had a different grit. May dating (she has presence) and she knows what she’s doing. When I presented the concept to her, the next day, I was surprised because, as we were just planning to schedule an immersion at the QC Hall of Justice, she had already done her personal immersion at the San Juan Hall of Justice.

“We need actors like that because they really focus on the project, and they don’t treat it as just fly-by-night projects.”

ALDEN RICHARDS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lindsay Custodio files VAWC vs estranged husband anew

Lindsay Custodio files VAWC vs estranged husband anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Lindsay Custodio filed a formal complaint against her estranged husband for alleged violation of the Violence Against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Xyriel Manabat, Vince Maristela exit &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition&rsquo;&nbsp;

Xyriel Manabat, Vince Maristela exit ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’ 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Xyriel Manabat and Vince Maristela are the latest housemates to leave the famous TV house after a week of intense challenges...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ashley Ortega bags best actress award, 2 movies after &lsquo;PBB&rsquo; exit

Ashley Ortega bags best actress award, 2 movies after ‘PBB’ exit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
She may have been the first to be evicted out of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,” but Ashley Ortega...
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo Santos shares advice for women in love with younger men

Charo Santos shares advice for women in love with younger men

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
Younger men have always been my strongest weakness.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Ballerina' review: Ana de Armas scratches 'John Wick' itch

'Ballerina' review: Ana de Armas scratches 'John Wick' itch

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Each "John Wick" film expanded the universe and the action grew along with it, so in some ways "Ballerina"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippine Ballet Theatre debuting new Filipino ballet 'Maria Makiling' in July

Philippine Ballet Theatre debuting new Filipino ballet 'Maria Makiling' in July

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Local dance company Philippine Ballet Theatre is set to premiere a new original Filipino full-length ballet "Maria...
Entertainment
fbtw
Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo recalls 9/11, ends 6-year stage absence for 'Come From Away'

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo recalls 9/11, ends 6-year stage absence for 'Come From Away'

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Theater veteran Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo is making her return to the stage after six years in the Manila run of "Come...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Naninibago&rsquo;: Josh Ford to return to youth-oriented show after &lsquo;PBB&rsquo; stint

‘Naninibago’: Josh Ford to return to youth-oriented show after ‘PBB’ stint

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
Josh Ford is excited for his fans to see a different kind of “Josh,” far from the bully jock, in his return...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with