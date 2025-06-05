Philippine Ballet Theatre debuting new Filipino ballet 'Maria Makiling' in July

MANILA, Philippines — Local dance company Philippine Ballet Theatre is set to premiere a new original Filipino full-length ballet "Maria Makiling" as the centerpiece of its 2025 dance season.

The ballet, based on the legendary guardian of Laguna's Mount Makiling, is the third creative collaboration of the company's artistic director Ronilo Jaynario and composer Paulo Zarate.

The duo previously collaborated on the company's past two original Filipino full-length ballets, the hero-based "Ibalon" and romantic "Sarimanok," which were well-received by local and American audiences.

Jaynario said in a statement that following "Ibalon" and "Sarimanok," he wanted to next tell a story about the Filipino community.

"My goal is to present a ballet that grounds us and evokes a time when love, kindness, and gratitude sustained our communities," he continued.

"This ballet explores the enduring power of love, the pain of loss, and the importance of preserving nature and heritage. Ultimately, it highlights the consequences of a lack of integrity within a community."

A production about Maria Makiling is also a personal one to Jaynario being an alumna of the Philippine High School of the Arts located at the Laguna mountain.

For Zarate's part, he viewed the new ballet as an exciting challenge characterized by a collaborative spirit of mutual respect that allows both him and Jaynario to enjoy creative freedom.

Related: CCP loans 5 artworks to National Gallery Singapore for Fernando Zobel exhibit

Zarate pointed out that the two previous ballet had their own musical identities: "Ibalon" was anthemic and big akin to a superhero movie while in the rhythmic and percussive "Sarimanok" Zarate played around using meters from 4/4, 3/4, 6/8, 5/8, and 7/8.

Jaynario suggested to Zarate to use more Filipino and Spanish sounds for "Maria Makiling," one more guitar-driven since both cultures have strong roots in such like Filipino kundimans and Spanish flamencos.

The composer added that the nuances he created to personify each character and the fantasy treatment in the melodies could allow the story to flourish onstage.

Aiding in the characterization of the titular character were the Los Baños Tourism office and local cultural historian Roberto Cereno, the University of the Philippines - Los Baños Vice Chancelor for Community Affairs.

"Maria Makiling" sees three men competing for Maria's heart during a harvest celebration, and her decision ignites a dark conspiracy, resulting in heartbreak and injustice.

"In a poignant climax, nature itself mourns, and Maria withdraws from the world, choosing to protect it from afar. Though unseen, Maria's spirit remains a living force in the land's prosperity and the people's hearts," the synopsis ends.

Gabby Jaynario and Jessa Tangalin alternate as Maria, while Matthew Davo and Justine Orande take turns as her love interest Juan.

The Philippine Ballet Theatre's "Maria Makiling" will have a limited run on July 5 and 6 at 3 p.m., plus another show on the 5th at 7:30 p.m., all at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

RELATED: Pete Velasquez Jr. mounts 'miniatures' for 15th one-man show