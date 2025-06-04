98 Degrees looks back on Pinoy fansâ€™ role in rise to fame

98 Degrees looks back on Pinoy fans’ role in rise to fame

From left: Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre, also known as 98 Degrees, reunite with their Filipino fans during a nostalgic two-night show at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. According to the group, Filipinos played a role in helping jumpstart their recording career back in the late ‘90s.

MANILA, Philippines — Making a reference to a single from their album “Revelation,” 98 Degrees gave Pinoy fans two nights of nostalgia, replete with ‘90s and 2000s songs and lasting musical memories.

Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre and the audience had the time of their lives. The American boy band and vocal group performed in the country for different occasions and was supposed to mount a tour in 2020, but the pandemic stopped it from happening.

And finally, they were in town and successfully treated everyone to a musical walk down memory lane, with a glimpse of the contemporary sound that 98 Degrees has ventured into through songs from the 2025 album, “Full Circle.”

They gave the audience an hour and a half of inspired performances — from singing to dancing — along with well-crafted segments, fun banter and lots of sing-along moments at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Since the show was well-written, the crowd was fully engaged and lost track of time. It truly felt like a “time flies” experience. Many were surprised that the concert had already concluded and wanted to hear more from them.

The American boy band brings on the throwback feels with performances of their now-classic hits while offering something new and fresh from their 2025 album, ‘Full Circle.” — Photo from VIVA Live, Inc. Facebook page

The 98 Degrees concerts in Manila showed the boy band’s passion for music and performing, and gratitude to Filipinos who played a role in helping jumpstart their recording career back in the late ‘90s.

“I think patience and respect, you know,” said Jeff when asked about the secret to the group staying intact and strong through the years. “Well, we’re still, it’s an ongoing process, right? We have a ton of respect for each other. You know, two guys (Nick and Drew) are brothers. These guys (myself and Justin) grew up together.”

“We’ve been through so much together as a group. That it’s a unique experience that only the four of us can, we can relay it and talk about it and articulate it,” added he, “but only we know what it’s like to go through these super high highs and low lows and everything in between.

“So, we have a mutual respect and you develop patience and understanding for each other. And we revere each other and I think that sort of transcends anything that happens in between, which allows us to continue to do this and love doing it and as we get older, we feel more fortunate and express more gratitude for the opportunity to do it.”

And headlining the two-night Manila concert was another opportunity that 98 Degrees was grateful for.

After establishing the concert’s party vibe in the first 12 minutes, 98 Degrees sang Invisible Man, which was released in 1997.

Drew said it was the song that put them on the map and also served as their first introduction “to the wonderful people of the Philippines.”

As their individual pictures flashed on the screen, people couldn’t help but sing along with Nick, Jeff, Justin and Drew. I found myself reminiscing about what it’s like admiring or loving someone from a distance.

They proceeded to the Diva segment, giving male perspective or voice to a 1971 Tina Turner song, a 1987 Whitney Houston signature tune, a 2011 Adele hit and the 1999 Mariah Carey R&B-pop ballad Thank God I Found You, which featured singer Joe and 98 Degrees.

After singing their collaboration song, Nick and 98 Degrees went to perform Mona Lisa, a new track from the latest album, “Full Circle.”

They were joined onstage by Pinay singer Janine Teñoso, who later on sang her song Hulaan. This allowed 98 Degrees to take a quick break to prepare for the singing of the new song, Got U, with assuring and loving lines, “So don’t look down, don’t be afraid now… even after everything we’ve been through. I’ll never let you fall… and through it all, one thing stays true. Well, baby, I got you.”

That connected to the segment where four lucky female fans got serenaded by their idols and had the chance to be closer to the 98 Degrees on stage with My Everything. Such a rare moment was part of any avid follower’s core memory and Nick, Jeff, Drew and Justin were on bended knees.

The enjoyment of beautiful music and fun entertainment continued in the singing of Still, True to Your Heart (the soundtrack of the animated film, “Mulan”), If She Only Knew, I Do (Cherish You) with Drew on the guitar.

Nick described True to Your Heart “a special project” because it was the song that they recorded with Stevie Wonder. Jeff said that I Do didn’t need any introduction since fans are familiar with it, and their other hits, as one may put it.

Another Pinay singer, Jona, joined 98 Degrees for the I Do duet version. She did the Tagalog and English parts of the song.

Jona also got to take the solo spot by performing a familiar song from “The Lion King.”

After another segment break and a quick outfit change, 98 Degrees performed and plucked another song, Stranger Things (Have Happened), from “Full Circle.”

Then, they took on Because of You as a gratitude song for the support of Filipinos. It brought the audience back to the time, from the late ‘90s and early 2000s, when people would tune in to “MTV Select” or a local cable channel that aired content from MTV.

98 Degrees then did a medley of Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, The Offspring, Destiny’s Child and fellow American boybands ‘N Sync and Backstreet Boys.

The second to last song from the repertoire was The Hardest Thing, which somehow spoke about how all good things must come to an end, as people say. The showcase was definitely remarkable and memorable for the fans. 98 Degrees came to reconnect their musical ties with everyone through previous hits and present songs.

They concluded their Manila concert with Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche) and they, indeed, gave and gifted everyone a fun, lively and throwback one.