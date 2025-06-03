^

Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld marries NFL MVP Josh Allen

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 4:59pm
Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld marries NFL MVP Josh Allen
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors in Saenger Theatre on February 6, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Getty Images via AFP / Michael loccisano

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot with American football star and reigning National Football League Most Valuable Player Josh Allen, a quarterback of the Buffalo Bills.

People Magazine and Page Six reported the celebrity couple married last May 31 with photos from the ceremony. Other media outlets soon followed, confirming the pair already exchanged vows.

Among those in attendance were Josh's teammates Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown, Mitch Trubisky, and Shane Buechele, Bills head coach Sean McDermott, and comedian Larry David.

Hailee and Josh were linked since May 2023, but only confirmed their relationship a year later, and announcing their engagement last November.

Josh was drafted by the Bills in 2018, and has since won five consecutive division titles and made two conference championship game appearances.

His breakout season in 2020 saw him finish second in MVP voting behind Aaron Rodgers.

He did win the MVP award in 2024, becoming the third quarterback to win without being named First Team All-Pro and the first Bills player to win since Thurman Thomas in 1991.

Last March, Josh signed a new six-year contract extension with the Bills worth $330 million (P18.3 billion) with $250 million (P13.9 billion) guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Hailee received an Oscar nomination in her breakthrough film "True Grit," going on to star in "The Edge of Seventeen," "Bumblebee," "Dickinson," "Hawkeye," and the "Pitch Perfect" sequels.

She lent her voice to Gwen Stacy in the "Spider-Verse" movies and Vi in the "Arcane" series, and was most recently seen in Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" opposite Michael B. Jordan.

HAILEE STEINFELD

JOSH ALLEN
