Taylor Lautner reacts to 'What hafen Vella' trend

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner finally reacted to the "What hafen Vella" trend online.

The trend was popularized by Taylor’s Filipino impersonator Cristopher Diwata.

In his TikTok account, Taylor posted a video of himself with his wife Taylor Dome.

In the comments section, a TikTok user asked Taylor for his take on the viral trend.

“Bro noticing everything except ‘What hafen Vela’ trend,” the user commented.

Taylor then replied, saying: “Yup, but it’s not your fault, it’s mine.”

The Hollywood actor's comment has now 70,000 likes on TikTok as of this writing.

The viral trend originated in 2013 when Christopher joined the "It's Showtime" segment "Kalokalike" as Taylor's "Twilight" character Jacob Black.

The clip resurfaced again recently during the Philippine elections last month, with Internet users using the "What hafen Vella" meme to comment on issues such as questionable elections results.

Since the trend, Christopher collaborated with several brands and artists such as SB19, Ben&Ben and Barbie Forteza, to name a few.

