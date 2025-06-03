^

Entertainment

Taylor Lautner reacts to 'What hafen Vella' trend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 2:25pm
Taylor Lautner reacts to 'What hafen Vella' trend
Actor Taylor Lautner
AFP / file

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner finally reacted to the "What hafen Vella" trend online. 

The trend was popularized by Taylor’s Filipino impersonator Cristopher Diwata. 

In his TikTok account, Taylor posted a video of himself with his wife Taylor Dome. 

In the comments section, a TikTok user asked Taylor for his take on the viral trend. 

“Bro noticing everything except ‘What hafen Vela’ trend,” the user commented.

Taylor then replied, saying: “Yup, but it’s not your fault, it’s mine.” 

The Hollywood actor's comment has now 70,000 likes on TikTok as of this writing.

The viral trend originated in 2013 when Christopher joined the "It's Showtime" segment "Kalokalike" as Taylor's "Twilight" character Jacob Black. 

The clip resurfaced again recently during the Philippine elections last month, with Internet users using the "What hafen Vella" meme to comment on issues such as questionable elections results.

Since the trend, Christopher collaborated with several brands and artists such as SB19, Ben&Ben and Barbie Forteza, to name a few. 

RELATEDTaylor Lautner 'not opposed' to 'Twilight' reboot series, no longer resents early fame

TAYLOR LAUTNER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks get married in Tagaytay &mdash; report

Zeinab Harake, Ray Parks get married in Tagaytay — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake and basketball player Ray Parks got married in an intimate ceremony in Tagaytay. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'TGIS' actor Red Sternberg dies at 50
play

'TGIS' actor Red Sternberg dies at 50

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
"TGIS" actor Red Sternberg is dead. He was 50. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson planning baby with Julia Barretto

Gerald Anderson planning baby with Julia Barretto

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson revealed that he is now contemplating to become a father. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim delos Santos mourns passing of 'first love' Red Sternberg

Kim delos Santos mourns passing of 'first love' Red Sternberg

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Kim delos Santos paid tribute to her "first love" Red Sternberg. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How 22-year-old CEO grows brand with Heart Evangelista, Kendra Kramer as endorsers
Exclusive

How 22-year-old CEO grows brand with Heart Evangelista, Kendra Kramer as endorsers

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Aleisha Yap, the label’s 22-year-old Chief Executive Officer (CEO), shared to Philstar.com how she is growing the brand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am rapper Ruby Ibarra beats 7,500 entries, debuts at Tiny Desk Concert

Fil-Am rapper Ruby Ibarra beats 7,500 entries, debuts at Tiny Desk Concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Filipino-American rapper Ruby Ibarra made her debut on NPR's Tiny Desk recently.
Entertainment
fbtw
A&rsquo;TIN goes all out for SB19&rsquo;s &lsquo;Simula At Wakas&rsquo; world tour kickoff

A’TIN goes all out for SB19’s ‘Simula At Wakas’ world tour kickoff

By Jurelyn Trocio | 15 hours ago
SB19 once again proved that they are indeed the Kings of P-pop with their groundbreaking “Simula At Wakas World Tour...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI celebrates 4th year with tour, beauty line, song fest

BINI celebrates 4th year with tour, beauty line, song fest

By Lyka Nicart | 15 hours ago
P-pop girl group sensation BINI is celebrating their fourth anniversary in the entertainment industry with a month-long lineup...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with