Ara Mina reacts to Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao rumored breakup

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 4:19pm
Celebrity siblings Ara Mina and Christine Reyes
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ara Mina did not deny nor confirm the rumored breakup between her sister Cristine Reyes and actor Marco Gumabao.

In her interview with Boy Abunda, Ara said she's not the right person to answer the question. 

“Kung ano ang alam ko, it stays with me, and I am not the right person [to say] kung ano ang real score," Ara said. 

“Si Cristine, she’s mature enough. Basta ang masasabi ko lang sa kanya, nandito lang kami, family," she added. 

Ara ran for councilor in Pasig City but failed to win. 

“You know what, what I appreciate kay Cristine, after election, she just texted me, ‘Ate, anong gagawin mo bukas? Dinner tayo'," Ara said. 

“So, 'yung mga simple things na ganoon, maybe, to comfort me," she added. 

Ara said that she's always there for Cristine. 

"She knows naman na nandito ako for her, and I think she knows what she’s doing and nagko-confide din naman siya sa akin," she said. 

“Sinasabi ko kung anong opinyon ko. Pero ang sinasabi ko sa kanya, 'Ikaw pa rin ang magde-decide kung ano ang nasa puso mo. Basta kung saan ka masaya, nakasuporta kami ng family',” she added. 

