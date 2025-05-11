The many faces of motherhood

South Korean hit film ‘Picnic’ features the voices of veteran actresses Nova Villa and Ces Quesada with ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ alum Fyang Smith. Now showing in theaters nationwide, the comedy-melodrama (dubbed in Tagalog) tells about the lifelong friendship of childhood BFFs-turned-in laws as they face the joys and challenges of parenting and aging. It’s the Mother’s Day offering of Nathan Studios.

Motherhood can be a journey filled with highs and lows, sacrifices and rewards — and for these five women in the business of movies and entertainment, it’s no different. This Mother’s Day, Maja Salvador, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Geneva Cruz, Ces Quesada and Nova Villa each share personal stories about what it means to take on the lifetime role of being a mom and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Maja Salvador (right) graces her first mediacon following her long maternity break as endorser anew for beauty brand Beautéderm founded by good friend, Rhea Anicoche-Tan.

Maja Salvador on having a newfound appreciation for her own mom

“Emojination” TV host Maja Salvador made a deliberate decision to take a break from showbiz last year to focus on motherhood. She and her partner, Rambo Nunez, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Maria. With her new role in life, the actress has grown a deeper respect for her own mother, who raised her as a single parent.

“Ang taas na ng tingin ko sa nanay ko,” Maja shares. “Nung dati pa lang, saludung-saludo na ako kasi siyempre single (mother) lang siya, di ba? Tapos ginawa niya lahat para buhayin kaming magkapatid.”

For Maja, the experience of becoming a mother herself opened her eyes to the sacrifices her mother made. “Nung nagkaroon ako ng Maria, kung paano manganak, na-experience ko nang maging mommy, parang, 'Paano nagawa ng nanay ko tapos dalawa pa kami?' So, she’s really the one I looked up to,” she adds.

Her mother’s advice speaks to her now more than ever: “Laging mabuting tao ka lang, kasi yun ang makikita at makikita ng anak mo. Which is yung nanay ko, sobrang bait nun, sobrang bait. Hindi niya kasi kayang magalit. Kahit napupuno na siya, iiyak lang siya.”

Zsa Zsa Padilla on being her kids’ best friend

Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla, who is a mom of three girls, namely Karylle, Zia and Coco, shares her experience of motherhood, beginning at a young age.

After having her eldest Karylle when she was just 16, looking back, she says that while juggling motherhood and her career wasn’t easy, it formed a deep bond between them.

“I think the positive effect is that K and I are like bestfriends and sisters. Although she kept on telling me, ‘I don’t want a bestfriend, I have my friends, I want you to be my mom.’ ‘But you’re my best friend!’ Because that’s how I really see her,” she explains.

Though Zsa Zsa admits that she wasn’t always present in Karylle’s life, she made sure her daughter’s needs were met, stepping into both the mother and father roles when necessary. “Mas gusto niya mas caring ka, mas umarte kang nanay because she grew up with a dad, I was absent, I was not a full mother to her,” she explains.

“But I would make sure, like a mom — as parents would but more of the role of the dad maybe — that she’s financially secure, that her needs are met, yung ganyan. So that became my role for a long time. But she wants more of, you know, like how her dad would be with her.”

Looking ahead, Zsa Zsa’s ideal Mother’s Day gift would be performing alongside her Manila-based daughters Karylle and Zia on stage, which is happening at her “Through The Years” concert on May 17 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. “I would be super okay with my girls performing for me and with me. Siempre ginagawa lang naman nila to for the love. So, whenever I see us on stage, and I see performances magkakasama kami, I would be happiest.”

Geneva Cruz at the presscon for her ‘Gen Evolution’ concert happening on May 30 at the Music Museum

Geneva Cruz on being a better person for her kids

Geneva Cruz is celebrating 35 years in the concert scene, all while balancing life as a mom.

“My daughter London wants to be like me. She wants to be a pop star but start in a group (like her mom in Smokey Mountain)... that’s why I’m very very careful also para maging (good) example sa kanya,” she says of her daughter, who’s turning 11 this Mother’s Day.

Asked what she hopes her kids will learn from her journey, “Sana hindi siya mag-asawa ng maaga,” she shares.

“This has no connection to my personal life because if I didn’t fall in love with (ex-husband) Paco (Arespacochaga), wala si Heaven. Even if that time wasn’t good, I have my son — he’s now turning 30 — and I don’t want to change anything about that.

“But sana makinig yung mga anak ko and nakikinig si Heaven… But my daughter, I hope I can help her become strong, kind and compassionate, not scared of guys… But, hindi ako nag-ko-control sa mga anak ko, basta masaya sila.”

Though she became a mom at 19, she’s grateful for the personal growth it brought her.

“I’m grateful for my children because of them it gave me stability, emotionally, it gave me a reason to live,” she shares. “When I had my children, most especially London because I had her when I was older, it gave me a reason to live my life better, to become a better version of myself.”

Ces Quesada on proving a mother’s love is unconditional

Veteran actress Ces Quesada, who recently lent her voice to the Korean film “Picnic” — a story about a mother’s unconditional love — shares her personal experiences that demonstrate the true meaning of maternal sacrifice. Ces was 35 years old when she gave birth to her child, after years of struggling to get pregnant.

“You know, a lot of people know that it took me seven years para magkaroon ng anak. I had my child at 35 years old,” Ces recalls. “She was born premature. I went through a lot of issues just to have her.”

This included visiting her newborn baby daily while she was in a neonatal incubator at the hospital.

“Ilang beses din akong na-hospital. And biro mo, isang buwan akong araw-araw pumupunta mula bahay hanggang hospital just so mahawakan niya lang ako and kinakausap ko. (Never mind if) naka-cesarean ka at lahat.

“Pero ginagawa mo yun. Hindi mo iniisip na hirap-hirap ka na, puyat ka pa and everything. For me, I think, that’s one of my experiences that I will never trade for anything.”

Nova Villa on sharing maternal love beyond your family

Nova Villa, who also stars as a voice artist in “Picnic,” offers a different perspective on motherhood. Although she did not experience parental love, in a traditional sense, growing up, Nova has devoted her time to charity work, particularly visiting the Home for the Dying Destitute of Mother Teresa in Manila.

“Hindi ako nakaranas ng lola. She died early, sabi ng mommy ko,” Nova confesses. “Hindi man ako nakadanas ng lolo, lola, I have charity works. I’m always at the Home of the Dying Destitute. And these are… hundreds of them — lolo and lola — abandoned by their families,” she opens up.

“Because they are used to seeing me, pagpasok kong ganun, I embrace and kiss them — 90 years old, 95 years old, maybe even 100 years old. They’re all reaching out to you, as if looking for a hug, looking for love. And I go there. Doon ko ibinubuhos.

“Mararamdaman lang natin itong pagmamahal na ito if we are prayerful. If we follow Jesus. Because that’s what Jesus wants — na tayo ay magmahal ng ating kapwa.”

The veteran comedienne, who received a Papal award from Pope Francis in 2021 for her service to the church, further shares, “Maybe I developed this since I was young. Because I didn’t have parents. Somebody adopted me. Hindi naman masyadong maganda yung aming relationship…

“Pero hindi ko pinabayaan ang pagdarasal at pagiging close sa Diyos. Hanggang sa I became charitable. And ito ang aking napili — to love — because hindi ko naranasang magmahal. At dito naranasan ko. Actual!

“So, it doesn’t matter. Even if I didn’t have parents, it’s OK… Just keep on living and keep being a good Christian. Love others. That’s what God wants — for us to love one another. Do it, and you’ll feel how beautiful it is to love, kahit hindi mo kaanu-ano (even those who aren’t related to you).”